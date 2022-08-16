Global Pressure Transducer Market Is Expected to Reach $19.47 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pressure transducer market generated $7.40 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $19.47 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2022 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 260 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10196

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $7.40 billion Market Size in 2030 $19.47 billion CAGR 11.2% No. of Pages in Report 260 Segments covered Technology, pressure type, end use and region. Drivers Surge in need for industrial automation Rise in demand for breathing apparatus to monitor the oxygen levels of patients Opportunities Extensive applications of pressure transducers in wearable electronics Persistent technological advancements Restrains Extortionate cost of pressure transducer Limited to specific consumers

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global pressure transducer market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of numerous industries including those of pressure transducer, which adversely impacted its demand during the pandemic. Pressure transducer is extensively used in the automotive sector, and hence, the production activities of automotive were temporarily shut down, which adversely impacted the sale of pressure transducer.

This was mainly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

In addition, there was huge financial and economic crisis in various nations around the world. Thus, people were reluctant in spending on exorbitant products or items, which further aggravated the impact on the market.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global pressure transducer market based on technology, pressure type, end-use and region. The report provides a detailed analysis of each and every segment and along with their respective sub-segment by means of graphs and tables. This analysis can remarkably assist market players, investors, and new entrants in determining effective strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generating segments that are mentioned in the report.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis On The Pressure Transducer Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/press-release/pressure-transducer-market.html

Based on technology, the piezoresistive strain gauge segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The capacitance segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

Based on pressure type, the absolute pressure segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The gauge pressure segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the automotive segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-fourth of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The industrial segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

The key players analzyed in the global pressure transducer market report include Honeywell International Inc, Validyne Engineering, Robert Bosch Gmbh, NXP semiconductors, Setra Systems, Inc. (Fortive), Panasonic Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Inc., ControlAir, Inc, and Kulite Semiconductor Products Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global luxury jewellery market. These market players have made judicious use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to not only maximize their prowess in the industry, but also to significantly increase their competitive edge. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance and operating segments by prominent players of the market.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10196

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the pressure transducer market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing pressure transducer market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the pressure transducer market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global pressure transducer market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Technology

Piezoresistive Strain Gauge

Capacitance

Others

Pressure Type

Absolute Pressure

Gauge Pressure

Differential Pressure

End Use

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Semiconductor Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Pressure Sensor Market was valued at $11.38 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $24.84 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2027

Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market was valued at $213.60 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $349.27 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030

Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) Market was valued at $34.44 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $52.93 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2030

4G Equipment Market valued at $40,415.4 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $185,050.8 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2019 to 2026

System in Package (SiP) Technology Market was valued at $14.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $34.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: