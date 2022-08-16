Epilepsy Therapeutics Market to Exceed Value of US$ 14.9 Bn by 2031, observes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Industry players concur that there is an unmet need for effective therapeutics for managing epilepsy and its comorbidities. To address the need, they are geared toward developing therapeutics for drug-resistant epilepsy and drugs with less adverse reactions and fewer drug interactions. The value of the global epilepsy therapeutics market was pegged at US$ 10.6 Bn in 2021.



Understanding the etiology is shaping modern approaches to epilepsy management, and has also enriched the prospects of epilepsy therapeutics market size. Increase in incidences of head injury, brain tumors, strokes, and brain infections has led to increased incidence of epilepsy. Strokes for instance is a prevalent etiology in adults with new-onset epilepsy. Advancements in diagnostic technologies has led to better identification of epilepsy syndrome, including rare and severe forms of epilepsy, reiterates ongoing epilepsy therapeutics market trends.

A recent epilepsy therapeutics market forecast finds that anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs) are still a markedly lucrative segment in the global epilepsy therapeutics market. Of note, new generation of these drugs have demonstrated promising outcomes in reducing the prevalence of drug-resistant epilepsy. Of note, the study authors found that the prevalence of post-traumatic epilepsy (PTE) and post-traumatic seizure (PTS) underpins massive profitable avenues.

Key Findings of Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Study

Non-Invasive Therapeutic Strategies Gain Patient Acceptance, Generating Revenues : Oral is the most preferred route of administration, particularly as they are non-invasive. The need for minimally invasive routes of administration is opening up new possibilities in the epilepsy therapeutics market. Advances in therapeutic strategies has brought intravenous routed to the center-stage. The segment is replete with opportunities. Rise in demand for effective analgesic drugs is invigorating growth of the segment, found the study.

Oral is the most preferred route of administration, particularly as they are non-invasive. The need for minimally invasive routes of administration is opening up new possibilities in the epilepsy therapeutics market. Advances in therapeutic strategies has brought intravenous routed to the center-stage. The segment is replete with opportunities. Rise in demand for effective analgesic drugs is invigorating growth of the segment, found the study. Demand for Second Generation Epilepsy Therapeutics Underpins Vast Lucrative Avenue: First generation epilepsy therapeutics are extensively commercialized in key markets. It thus held a key share in the epilepsy therapeutics market. On the other hand, enormous developments have been made to overcome the limitations of first-generation therapeutics. This has resulted in rapid emergence of second-generation segment. Indeed, the products in the segment have been found to gain better patient acceptance due to benefits of reduced drug-drug interactions, better tolerability than older agents, and their favorable effects on treating drug-resistant epilepsy.

Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Study: Key Drivers

Growing awareness about the alarming public health burden of epilepsy—one of the most common chronic neurological disorders affecting world population of all ages—is a key factor anchoring the development of the epilepsy therapeutics market. Stridently, spreading awareness about how to improve quality of life of people of epilepsy community has led to reduced burden of stigmatization, thereby boosting the market outlook.

The disease is associated with substantial comorbidities arising from epileptic seizures. Continuous research in antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) have helped reduce seizures and treat symptoms, recent developments in the epilepsy therapeutics suggest.

Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Study: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a key share of the global epilepsy therapeutics market in 2021. Extensive research on various generations of AEDs has propelled the revenue prospects. The market has also been witnessing new revenue streams on the back of public education and awareness of the economic and health burden of the seizures. The U.S. accounted for a major share of the regional market.

Opportunities in the Asia Pacific epilepsy therapeutics market are anticipated to rise at promising growth rate in the next few years. Substantial advancement in medical infrastructure, along with growing awareness about the impacts of epilepsy on the quality of life of the affected, is boosting the prospects.

Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Study: Key Players

Some of the key players in the market are Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC, Eisai Co., Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Novartis AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., UCB S.A., and Pfizer, Inc.

Epilepsy Therapeutics Market Study Segmentation

Product First Generation Epilepsy Therapeutics Second Generation Epilepsy Therapeutics Third Generation Epilepsy Therapeutics

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Rest of Europe

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa



