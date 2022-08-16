OSC Korea Partners with Evergent to Drive Growth of OTT Content Platforms in Korea and Worldwide

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSC Korea, a leading ICT solutions incubation company and open source microservice architecture (MSA) consulting company in Korea, today announced a new partnership with Evergent, the monetization and customer management leader for streaming and digital subscription business.



OSC Korea's vision is to continue to drive digital transformation in Korea and support enterprise customers in ambitious technology transitions. Through the new partnership with Evergent, OSC will be able to support customers as they aim to rapidly scale and expand over-the-top (OTT) content platforms. Evergent’s flexible subscription management platform enables customers to adapt service offerings to different languages and currencies, making it easier to test new monetization strategies and acquire customers in any region.

Evergent’s agile and flexible monetization and subscription management solutions make it possible for OTT platforms to achieve rapid expansion without technological limitations. With Evergent’s solution, OTT providers can seamlessly scale video on demand and other digital services from a few thousand users to millions of subscribers. Built for extreme scale, Evergent’s solution allows content platforms to easily explore regional expansion, including direct-to-customer and business-to-business monetization strategies.

“We are very delighted to have the opportunity to work with Evergent. Our goal is to help Korean customers grow not just locally but in the global market,” said Jay Kim, CTO at OSC Korea. “Our innovative partners share our goal of improving the world with software. We are thrilled to start working with Evergent and expand OTT services in the Korean market.”

“OSC Korea is an exceptional partner for Evergent’s agile monetization and subscription management solutions, as they offer the potential to support rapid growth across enterprises in Korea,” said Vijay Sajja, CEO of Evergent. “We share OSC Korea’s commitment to digital transformation, while always optimizing the experience for the end user, and we look forward to working together to support these efforts both locally and on a global scale.”

About OSC Korea

OSC Korea, a promising digital transformation company, empowers the customers to adapt quickly to rapidly changing IT environments and grow their business. The company offers business incubation platform for new solutions and technology based on Open-source(O), Security(S) and Content Deliver(C). To help customers successfully achieve Digital Transformation, OSC Korea provides open source based Microservices Architecture, DevOps, CI/CI consulting, development, and technical support. Visit www.osckorea.com for more information. Follow OSC Korea on LinkedIn .

ABOUT EVERGENT

Based in Sunnyvale, CA, Evergent delivers customer relationship management tools for global digital media, entertainment and telecommunications providers. With customers in 175 countries ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, Evergent creates flexible, user-friendly solutions that enable each customer to streamline their CRM processes and maximize monetization efforts. For more information, visit www.evergent.com .

Contact Information:

OSC Korea co., ltd.

Sue Chang

sue.chang@osckorea.com

For Evergent

Alexandra Levy

alex@siliconalley-media.com

