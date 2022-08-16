Pariplay gets go-ahead to enter Pennsylvania after obtaining license

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoGames S.A. (Nasdaq: NGMS) subsidiary Pariplay, the leading aggregator and content provider, has been awarded its Pennsylvania license as it continues to grow its footprint in North America.

The Interactive Gaming Manufacturer License, awarded by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), is the fourth license secured by the provider in the US, following Michigan, West Virginia and New Jersey.

Pennsylvania license enables Pariplay to offer innovative, feature-packed content from Wizard Games, as well as a wide variety of aggregated third-party games, to players across the Keystone state through its Fusion® platform.

Pariplay’s Fusion® product is the most flexible aggregation platform in the market and features leading titles and localised content from 80+ vendors, offering more than 13,000 titles.

Adrian Bailey, Managing Director at Pariplay, said: “We continually strive to expand in key markets, and Pennsylvania is one of the major emerging territories in the United States.

“Receiving our fourth license in the US is an important landmark for us and we’re eager to expand commercially in our newest market. It is one that has great potential both for Pariplay and also our future partners.”

Lawrence Hanlin, Head of Compliance at Pariplay, said: “We pride ourselves on working extremely hard to study the regulations and compliance to enter markets swiftly and seamlessly, and Pennsylvania is yet another example of that.

“We’re very happy to receive this license, which will help serve our operators partners and their players with a huge range of locally appealing content.”

About NeoGames

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global leader of iLottery and iGaming solutions and services for regulated lotteries and gaming operators. The Company offers its customers a full-service suite of solutions, including proprietary technology platforms, two dedicated game studios with an extensive portfolio of engaging games – one in lottery and one in casino games, and a range of value-added services. The recent strategic acquisition of Aspire Global Group enables NeoGames to offer the most comprehensive portfolio across iLottery, an innovative sports betting platform from BtoBet, an advanced content aggregation solution from Pariplay, and a complete set of B2B Gaming tech and Managed Services. NeoGames remains an instrumental partner to its customers worldwide, as it works to maximize their revenue potential through various offerings, including regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization. NeoGames strives to be the long-term partner of choice for its customers, empowering them to deliver enjoyable and profitable programs to their players, generate more revenue, and maximize proceeds to governments and good causes.

Forward-looking statement:

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements, that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, without limitation the risk factors set forth in Item 3.D. “Key Information-Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2022, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

