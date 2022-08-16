Strategus Appears on the Inc. 5000 for the 5th Time, Ranking No. 3493 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 67 Percent

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inc. revealed that Strategus is No. 3493 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Appearing on the Inc. 5000 for the fifth time, Strategus also ranks highly among companies in its industry and region. Strategus ranked as No. 322 among advertising and marketing companies. Strategus also appeared as No. 107 among Colorado-based companies and No. 79 among those based in Denver.

“Seven years ago, we launched Strategus in order to better serve the rapidly growing market for over-the-top and CTV advertising,” said David Miles, cofounder and CEO of Strategus. “Since that time, the market need for our programmatic video advertising campaigns has consistently been reflected in our inclusion among America’s fastest-growing private companies. We are pleased to be counted in the Inc. 5000 for the fifth time, and we anticipate continued growth in the years to come as Americans turn to CTV and digital video for their information and entertainment needs—and marketers want to follow them.”

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

“Organizations can only achieve sustained growth through innovation and superior customer experiences,” says Joel Cox, cofounder and executive vice president of innovation and strategy at Strategus. “Our efforts with Strategus and Strategus Labs demonstrate our position at the vanguard of programmatic video advertising, as we enable advertisers to optimize every aspect of their campaigns from targeting to execution to measurement.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

About Strategus

Strategus revolutionized the advertising industry by running the first-ever programmatic CTV campaign in 2015 and it continues to push the industry forward with its CTV expertise and experience. The Strategus platform delivers audience-centric campaigns to CTVs and other streaming devices by leveraging premium data partnerships, curated publisher deals, and custom audience targeting techniques. As an innovation leader in data-driven CTV advertising, Strategus provides a full suite of managed services including attribution, targeting, optimization, reporting, and analysis.



Strategus has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US for five consecutive years. Find Strategus online or follow us on Facebook , Twitter , or LinkedIn .



CONTACT:

Silicon Alley Media for Strategus

Email: alex@siliconalley-media.com



More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.