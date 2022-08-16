Eaton Partners Acts as Placement Agent for HitecVision’s Energy Transition Strategy

ROWAYTON, Conn., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), is pleased to have acted as placement agent for the HitecVision New Energy Fund (“NEF”). The oversubscribed fund reached its hard cap of €875 million, exceeding its €500 million target.

HitecVision is a leading European energy investor with a proven track record of building and scaling businesses across the Nordics and North Sea region. The New Energy Fund is HitecVision’s first dedicated Energy Transition fund, and is defined as an Article 8 fund under the EU’s SFDR framework. The Fund has already deployed €540 million across three investments in onshore and offshore wind power, district heating with carbon capture, and other energy transition initiatives, illustrating HitecVision’s strength of relationships and ability to execute on its new strategic focus.

HitecVision received strong support from existing investors and a number of new blue-chip investors from Europe and the U.S. The Fund’s diverse investor base comprises public and private pension funds, financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds, university endowments, family offices and charitable foundations.

“We congratulate HitecVision on its successful fundraise,” said Ophir Shmuel, Managing Director at Eaton Partners. “We are proud to have worked alongside one of the region’s most established GP’s in bringing their first dedicated New Energy Fund to market, building on Eaton Partners’ success in Energy Transition strategies. The efficient raise is testament to the strength of their team and the strategy.”

About Eaton Partners

Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $130 billion for over 175 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Stifel Hong Kong Limited, doing business as Eaton Partners Hong Kong, is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2022. For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/.

About HitecVision

HitecVision is a leading energy-industry private equity firm, focused on investments in the European energy transition. With AUM of EUR 7 billion, HitecVision has established or contributed to the development and growth of more than 200 companies across the energy industry, including some of the leading independent oil and gas companies in Norway and the UK. HitecVision is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway, with offices in Oslo, London and Milan.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

