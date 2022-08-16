Insights on the Automotive OEM Coatings Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Layer, Vehicle Type, Application and Region

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive OEM Coatings Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive OEM coatings market reached a value of US$ 7.13 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 9.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.53% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings refer to water-based, or solvent-based paints, that are applied for coating the surface of automobiles. They aid in increasing the durability of vehicles, enhancing their aesthetics, and protecting against extreme temperature, intense ultraviolet (UV) radiations, chemical stains, and acid rain.

On account of these properties, automotive OEM coatings are extensively employed on passenger, light commercial and heavy commercial vehicles. At present, these coatings are commercially available in varying types of resin forms, such as epoxy, acrylic and polyurethane.



Automotive OEM Coatings Market Trends:

The significant growth in the automotive sector, along with the increasing demand for commercial utility vehicles and energy-efficient mobility, due to the rising environmental concerns, is one of the prime factors driving the automotive OEM coatings market toward growth. In line with this, the extensive utilization of solvent- and water-borne coatings for painting various interior elements of the vehicle, such as meter clusters, instrument panels, speaker grills, steering wheels, door trim and armrest bezels is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

The integration of these components with ultraviolet (UV)-curved technologies and eco-friendly coatings is aiding in eliminating the occurrence of volatile organic compounds (VOC), which is further propelling the market growth. Moreover, advancements in the automotive sector, along with the rising requirement for thinner film thickness, lower bake temperature and heavy-metal free formulations in the coating systems and processes are also catalyzing the market growth.

Moreover, the shifting inclination of manufacturers from metals to plastic coatings on account of its durability, strength and chemical and corrosion resistance properties are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as strategic collaborations amongst key players and continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities for launching novel product variants, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema S.A., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Limited, Covestro AG, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., KCC Corporation, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation and The Sherwin-Williams Company.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global automotive OEM coatings market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive OEM coatings market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the layer?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global automotive OEM coatings market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive OEM Coatings Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Solvent Borne

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Waterborne

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Powdered

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Layer

7.1 Primer

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Basecoat

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Electrocoat

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Clearcoat

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

8.1 Passenger Cars

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Interior

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Exterior

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Arkema S.A.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 BASF SE

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Berger Paints India Limited

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Covestro AG

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 KCC Corporation

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.9 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 PPG Industries Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 The Lubrizol Corporation

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 The Sherwin-Williams Company

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8fhp6z

Attachment