AITX Announces Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) Award

Detroit, Michigan, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that employees of its subsidiaries are receiving stock awards that are expected to mature in 48 months.

“We want to reward our team members with company stock to ensure that their long-term objectives are in line with our investors,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “We announced this plan last year and we’re right on schedule with the delivery of these awards. We’re excited to see how employee stock ownership can potentially help generate greater value for the company, our investors and our clients.”

The full terms of the ESOP plan are public and can be found online at https://tinyurl.com/taujacwp

The Company noted certain employee trading restrictions regarding the stock awards:

1. Team member’s stock awards will vest in 48 months, subject to certain terms and conditions. If the team member is no longer an employee in 48 months, any awarded stock is forfeited.

2. Prior to the stock vesting period, no awarded shares will be available for trading. No AITX team member may trade shares and compete with retail investors until the awards are vested. This is codified in the Company’s Insider Trading Policy that all team members are required to sign.

3. The Company expects to award additional shares to team members annually in August.

