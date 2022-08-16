Global Collaborative Robot Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collaborative Robot Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global collaborative robot market reached a value of US$ 1.31 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 11.82 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 44.29% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A collaborative robot, also known as a cobot, is a robot that can learn multiple tasks to assist human beings. It relies on machine vision, cognitive computing, and touch and mobile technologies for being aware about its surroundings through demonstration and reinforcement learning. It consumes less energy than its larger autonomous counterparts and uses collision detection to avoid injuring human coworkers.

Additionally, it minimizes errors, increases productivity and offers better operating results. As a result, it finds extensive applications in electronics, automotive, manufacturing and food and beverage (F&B) industries worldwide.



Collaborative Robot Market Trends:

At present, there is a considerable rise in the demand for collaborative robots with high payload capacity across the globe. This, along with the growing automation in different industries, especially in developing economies, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

In addition, there is an increase in the integration of torque and force sensing technologies in robots across the globe. This, coupled with the rising employment of collaborative robots for manufacturing purposes, such as on the assembly lines and welding, is impelling the growth of the market.

Apart from this, the escalating demand for user-friendly robots, which do not require a highly-skilled workforce to carry out operations, is stimulating the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for collaborative robots in the packaging industry to enhance their production rates is stimulating the market growth.

Besides this, the increasing usage of collaborative robots in the logistics industry to overcome challenges, such as handling complicated work processes and numerous tasks in combinations, is projected to propel their overall sales and profitability in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd., AUBO (Beijing) Robotics Technology Co. Ltd., DENSO WAVE Incorporated (Denso Corporation), Doosan Robotics Inc. (Doosan Group), Fanuc Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA AG (Midea Group), Omron Corporation, Precise Automation Inc. (Brooks Automation Inc), Rethink Robotics GmbH, TechMan Robot Inc. (Quanta Storage Inc.), Universal Robots (Teradyne Inc) and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global collaborative robot market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global collaborative robot market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the payload?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global collaborative robot market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Collaborative Robot Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Hardware

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Payload

7.1 Upto 5 Kg

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 5-10 Kg

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Above 10 Kg

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Material Handling

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Pick and Place

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Assembly

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Palletizing and De-Palletizing

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9.1 Automotive

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Electronics

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Manufacturing

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Food and Beverage

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Chemicals and Pharmaceutical

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 ABB Ltd.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 AUBO (Beijing) Robotics Technology Co. Ltd.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 DENSO WAVE Incorporated (Denso Corporation)

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Doosan Robotics Inc. (Doosan Group)

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Fanuc Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 KUKA AG (Midea Group)

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Omron Corporation

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Precise Automation Inc. (Brooks Automation Inc)

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Rethink Robotics GmbH

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 TechMan Robot Inc. (Quanta Storage Inc.)

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12 Universal Robots (Teradyne Inc)

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13 Yaskawa Electric Corporation

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l68scj

Attachment