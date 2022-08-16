MLB All-Star Aaron Judge Joins Forces With A SHOC ENERGY for a New Generation of Better-for-You Energy Drinks

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A SHOC ENERGY, a modern, better-for-you energy drink, today announced a new partnership with New York Yankees standout and MLB All-Star Aaron Judge. The current Major League Baseball homerun leader's responsibilities cover both business and marketing efforts, with Judge already taking an active role in the company and participating in A SHOC's national marketing initiatives.

Judge's business influence has already made an impact on the company with his consultation of the brand's formulas in the energy drink lines, A SHOC and Accelerator, which all secured the prestigious NSF International Certified For Sport® Certification required by MLB, NFL, NBA, PGA and many other professional organizations. As part of the rigorous certification process, including screening for 272 banned substances, ongoing manufacturing audits, and inspections, the company has ensured that its natural plant-based energy products are produced within NSF compliance. A SHOC and Judge sought to secure this certification in a commitment to athletes as they continue to push the envelope and look for new ways to maximize their performance through a healthy approach.

"Professional baseball has a long schedule and between 162 regular season games, the travel, and the physicality I take on day in and day out, I can use an extra boost of energy here and there," said Judge. "I'm extremely careful with what I put into my body, so when I wanted to find a natural, healthier alternative to the common energy drink, I gravitated to A SHOC. Working with their team to ensure the formulas have the NSF certification required by MLB and many other professional sports leagues has been an incredible experience. I can confidently stand behind a product line that I not only use and know is better for me, but is also in compliance with my sport. I'm excited to share in A SHOC's mission and educate other athletes on how they can safely get the lift they need from this better-for-you energy drink."

In the midst of a career-best season, Judge's collaboration with the brand makes him the latest addition to A SHOC's recent partnerships with renowned professional athletes and their combined strategic efforts to help customers reach their peak with healthier energy and focus using more natural ingredients.

"We're thrilled to have Aaron partner with A SHOC. Our recent formulation shifts to obtain the NSF Certified for Sports Certification is a testament to his undeniable involvement in the company and vision for the brand's future," said Scot DeLorme, President and co-founder at A SHOC. "Our mission is to elevate athletes' performance and help them reach their peak. Partnerships like this give us the ability to be a part of athletes' training programs in a heathier, more authentic way than our competitors."

As a further testament to the product's performance and energy benefits, other champion-level athletes who have chosen to partner with A SHOC Energy include Chase Elliott (NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Four-Time Most Popular Driver Award), Paul Rodriguez (Professional Skateboarding Icon, Four-Time X Games Gold Medalist), Lexi Thompson (Eleven-Time Winner on the LPGA Tour, Major Championship Winner), Chase Young (NFL Rookie of the Year, Washington Commanders), Brooks Koepka (Two-Time PGA Tour Champion, Two-Time U.S. Open Winner) and Freddie Freeman (2020 MLB MVP, 2021 World Series Champion, Los Angeles Dodgers).

Judge will be highlighted in an extensive marketing campaign by A SHOC that includes activations both nationally and in key markets across retailers, digital, print and out of home advertising. A SHOC Energy drinks are currently available in more than 112,000 stores, including Target, Walmart, CVS, Rite Aid and 7-Eleven, and online at ashoc.com and Amazon.com. To learn more about A SHOC, please visit www.ashoc.com and @ashocenergy on Instagram.

Based in Newport Beach, California, A SHOC is the fast-growing, healthy, active energy beverage brand that is changing the energy game with more natural, better-for-you products that feature more functional ingredients, including plant-based natural caffeine, plant-based thermogenics, ocean mineral electrolytes, nine essential amino acids, and BCAAs with no sugar, artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. A SHOC is distributed nationally by Keurig Dr Pepper. More information on A SHOC is available at ashoc.com or on Instagram at @ashocenergy.

