Branded Legacy, Inc. Announces Removal of "Yield" Sign on OTC Markets Stock Quotes

Orlando, FL, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce it is in full compliance with OTC Markets allowing removal of the Yield Sign.

Branded Legacy, Inc. has returned to Current Information status with the OTC Markets Group. All disclosures are current as of June 30, 2022. The Company will continue to stay in full compliance with all OTC Markets reporting standards bringing confidence to public.

Brandon Spikes, chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, “We have been working closely to go above and beyond OTC compliance standards. We are pleased to see the yield sign removed as this instills confidence in our current and future shareholders.”

The Company has been working over the last couple of weeks to reduce its issued and outstanding shares. This week there was Forty Million (40,000,000) additional share cancelation making a total of Two Hundred and Two Million (202,000,000) total shares canceled during the month of August alone. This brings the current issued and outstanding down to 236,982,816.