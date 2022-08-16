New York, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures and Organoids: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06314663/?utm_source=GNW





Report Includes:

- 26 data tables and 28 additional tables

- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for the laboratory animal models, 3D cell cultures, and organoids within the industry

- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Highlights of the current state of the industry structure, novel technological updates and issues surrounding integration of organoids and stringent regulatory constraints, ongoing research activities, and COVID-19 impact on the overall market

- Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for organoids in USD million values, and their corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, and geographic region

- Regional and country specific data and analysis for organoids in the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, China and India etc.

- Information on the current trends that significantly affect the basic research, biomedical and other industries where animals are used for toxicity testing and also for evaluating the safety and metabolism of chemical compounds

- Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of advantages and disadvantages of the 3D cell cultures, animal models, and organoids in the prevailing biopharmaceuticals industry

- Review of selected patents and patent applications on organoids, and emerging developments in the global market

- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading Organoids market players, including Cellesce Ltd., Corning Inc., Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hubrecht Organoid Technology (HUB), and STEMCELL Technologies Inc.



Summary:

The global organoids market was valued at $REDACTED in 2021.The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED by 2027.



The intestine segment recorded the highest revenue ($REDACTED) in 2021, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED% from 2022 to 2027.While the kidney segment recorded $REDACTED revenue in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a highest CAGR of REDACTED% during the forecast period.



The fast growth rate of the kidney segment is attributed to growing adoption of kidney organoids, which results from their exceptional ability, derived from the use of disease-specific human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs), to reproduce human diseases caused by genetic alterations. This has helped to usher in the next generation of kidney disease models.



The global organoids market is segmented in this report by technology, application and region.

