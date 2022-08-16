AB Lighting to Exhibit at Cannabis Conference in Las Vegas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB Lighting, a U.S.-based premier LED grow light provider, today announces its attendance at Cannabis Conference on August 23-25 in Las Vegas. AB Lighting will meet with potential partners during the show to discuss its line of high-quality LED grow lights.



AB Lighting offers an extensive line of LED grow lights made for both indoor cultivation and greenhouse supplemental. All of AB Lighting’s grow lights can be used as a 1-to-1 replacement for HPS solutions and are ideal for different stages of cannabis growth depending on growers’ needs. LED lighting, with adjustable spectrums that can be angled to account for stacked crop layers, allows growers to control and customize their practices.

AB Lighting’s full line of grow lights for cannabis includes:

AB520: A top lighting solution designed for indoor cannabis cultivation. Designed mainly for the veg room but can also be used in the mother room. It has a PPF of 1200-1300 umol/s, 520W input power, 0-10V dimming and a lifespan of over 50,000 hours.

AB780: Designed for indoor cannabis cultivation. It has a PPF of 2067 umol/s, 780W input power, 0-10V dimming and a lifespan of over 50,000 hours.

AB840: A 1-to-1 replacement HPS solution and designed for indoor cannabis cultivation or a greenhouse supplemental. It has a PPF of 2100 umol/s, 840W input power, 0-10V dimming and a lifespan of over 50,000 hours.

AB960: A high-intensity, top lighting solution designed for indoor cannabis cultivation. It has a PPF of 2400 umol/s, 960W input power, 0-10V dimming and a lifespan of over 50,000 hours.

Due to popular demand from customers, AB Lighting also recently expanded its capabilities to include vegetable production, unveiling the AB330 and AB660.

AB330: A top lighting solution designed for greenhouse supplemental lighting or indoor cultivation. It has a PPF of 990 umol/s, 330W input power, 0-10V dimming and a lifespan of over 50,000 hours.

AB660: A top lighting solution designed for greenhouse supplemental lighting or indoor cultivation. It has a PPF of 1980 umol/s, 660W input power, 0-10V dimming and a lifespan of over 50,000 hours.

“Attending tradeshows like Cannabis Conference allows us to easily get face-to-face with a variety of growers, all with differing growing needs,” said Mark Honeycutt, CEO of AB Lighting. “The heart of AB Lighting is its products, and from the AB330 up to the AB960, we can find the right solution for just about any cultivation project.”

All of AB Lighting’s grow lights are best-in-class products validated by third-party testing to help growers make informed decisions and produce higher quality crops for sales. AB Lighting is backed by roughly 30 years of R&D, working with a highly experienced manufacturer to bring the best performing grow lights to growers.

Find AB Lighting at Cannabis Conference, August 23-25, 2022, at booth #809.

To purchase AB Lighting LED fixtures or to learn more about AB Lighting and its premium grow lights, visit www.ablighting.com.

Find photos of the products here.

About AB Lighting

AB Lighting provides the best-in-class products when it comes to horticultural lighting. AB Lighting’s LED grow light fixtures are backed by science to help cannabis growers reach a higher yield for both indoor and greenhouse environments. Culminating over 30 years of research and development, 50+ tested spectrums, 100+ tested crops and 30+ fixture industrial designs, AB Lighting is bringing to market the best performing LED lights at the best value. For more information on AB Lighting, visit www.ablighting.com.

Media Contact

Brianna Edwards

Uproar PR for AB Lighting

Bedwards@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102