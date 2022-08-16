PM Consulting Group Named to Inc. 5000 Annual List for Fourth Straight Year

TOWSON, Md., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG), a Maryland-based firm that delivers international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services to federal and state government clients, today announced it is on the annual Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year. The list ranks America’s fastest-growing private companies.



PMCG ranks 1,025 on the 2022 list of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but they have demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and COVID-19’s ongoing impact.

“Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for the fourth year in a row is an incredible honor,” said Walter Barnes III, president of PMCG. “Making the list is again a tribute to our talented and committed staff. They’re the reason we deliver the exceptional service driving our expansion. Their passion for our clients’ missions builds trusted, long-term relationships with agencies across the federal government.”

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States, in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

PMCG aims to be the premier partner for federal clients seeking operational, technical, and professional support services inside and outside the continental United States. The company currently works on diverse programs with a broad variety of federal agencies, including the Defense Health Agency, the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is a Maryland-based firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services. Visit PMCG at www.pmcgllc.com.

PMCG contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA 8a STARS III (47QTCB22D0222); and GSA MAS (GS-00F-166GA)

Contact:

Jane Bryant

Spire Communications for PM Consulting Group

(571) 235-4822

jbryant@spirecomm.com