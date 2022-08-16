Magnetite Iron Ore Pellets Capture A Major Chunk Of The Market And Are Set To Create An Absolute $ Opportunity Of Around US$ 1.2 Bn Over 2021-2031; States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent study by Fact.MR on iron ore pellets, the market is estimated to be valued at US$ 48 Bn in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 4.3% over the assessment period of 2021-2031.



Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that iron ore pellet demand is set to witness steady growth attributed to large-scale adoption of pellets in steel making. In addition, the market is set to create an incremental $ opportunity worth approx. US$ 18.6 Bn.

Stringent regulations by governments and increasing need for lower carbon emissions from the steelmaking sector are set to further fuel overall consumption of iron ore pellets in the steel industry, globally. Iron ore pellets possess superior properties than other available forms, including lumps or sinters.

Increasing steel consumption across a wide range of downstream industries open the doors for market growth throughout the assessment period of 2021 to 2031. When opposed to sinters and lumps, iron ore pellets tend to showcase improved functional abilities, guiding the way for their increased usage in the global market.

For More Insights on this Market, Get A Sample Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6991

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Iron ore pellets market is anticipated to add 2.1X value by 2031.

Steel industry recovery post Covid-19 (Q2 2021) to add 1.3X value to overall sales of iron ore pellets in 2021.

Steel production application to account for around 1/2 share of overall iron ore pellet demand in 2021.





The global market witnessed growth at 3.9% CAGR during the historic period of 2016-2020. In addition to increasing consumption of steel by the automobile sector, demand for steel from the building and construction industry has been steadily increasing.

Rapidly expanding steel production industry in fast-developing Asian nations such as China, India, and Vietnam will play a significant role in increasing iron ore pellet consumption in the near future. A growing number of pelletizing factories around the world is also helping shape market growth for the long run.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Iron Ore Pellets Market, Request Methodology at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6991

Process Optimization: Key Success Factor

Players manufacturing iron ore pellets must look to improve their production capabilities. This is attributed to demand swelling for iron ore pellets from the steel industry. Also, maintaining a healthy relationship with raw material suppliers will help manufacturers gain more profit margins and reduce overall cost of production.

Competitive landscape

Top manufacturers of iron ore pellets include Vale, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., Rio Tinto, Fortescue Metals, United States Steel Corporation, Bahrain Steel, ArcelorMittal, NMDC Limited, LKAB, Mitsubishi Corporation, BHP Billiton, ArcelorMittal S.A., Ferrexpo plc, Jindal SAW Limited, Xindia Steels Ltd., and Metso Outotec.

Iron Ore Pellets Industry Research - Key Segments

By Grade Direct Reduction (DR) Blast Furnaces (BF)

By Source Magnetite Hematite Others

By Application Iron-based Chemicals Steel Production

By End Use Iron Ore Pellets for Electric Induction Furnaces Iron Ore Pellets for Oxygen-based/Blast Furnaces Iron Ore Pellets for Electric Arc Furnaces



Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=6991

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global iron ore pellets market, presenting historical market data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of grade (direct reduction (DR) and blast furnaces (BF)), source (magnetite, hematite, and others), application (iron-based chemicals and steel production), and end use (electric induction furnaces, oxygen based/blast furnaces, and electric arc furnaces), across key regions, namely, North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical And Materials Domain-

Phenolic Resins Market - Worldwide sales of phenolic resins have reached US$ 14.69 billion in 2022, and, as per detailed analysis, the global phenolic resins market is projected to register 5.4% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 24.78 billion by 2032.

Automotive Lubricants Market - During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 3%. From 2022 to 2032, automotive lubricants sales are poised to flourish at a CAGR of 3.1% to reach a value of US$ 108 Billion by the end of 2032.

Ethylene Oxide Market - The global ethylene oxide market is valued at US$ 51.7 billion in 2022, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% to reach a market valuation of US$ 90.6 billion by 2032. Market growth is being driven primarily due to rising ethylene oxide demand from the textile industry.

Propylene Glycol Market - During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 4.1%. From 2022 to 2032, propylene glycol sales are poised to flourish at a CAGR of 4.2% to reach a value of US$ 6.5 Billion by the end of 2032.

Thermochromic Materials Market - The worldwide consumption of thermochromic materials is currently valued at US$ 1.73 billion, and the market is forecast to climb to a valuation of US$ 4.57 billion by 2032, expanding a high CAGR of 10.2%.

Succinic Acid Market - At present, the global succinic acid market accounts for a valuation of US$ 160.8 million and is estimated to climb to US$ 301.4 million by the end of 2032. Consumption of succinic acid is predicted to increase at 6.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market - Global carbon felt and graphite felt consumption is valued at US$ 429.5 million at present. Fact.MR reveals that the global carbon felt and graphite felt market is predicted to expand rapidly at 9.6% CAGR to reach a valuation of US$ 1.07 billion by 2032.

Bleaching Clay Market - The global consumption of bleaching clay is predicted to increase at a high CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2032. In 2021, the global bleaching clay market was valued at US$ 887.8 million and is anticipated to reach US$ 1.86 billion by the end of 2032.

Cenospheres Market - The global cenospheres market is predicted to rise at a stellar CAGR of 14.2% during the 2022-2032 forecast period. The market is estimated to be worth around US$ 2.07 billion by 2032, up from a valuation of US$ 501.4 million in 2021.

Hyaluronic Acid Market - Sales of hyaluronic acid are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2032, At present, the global hyaluronic acid market stands at a valuation of US$ 11.31 billion and is estimated to rake in revenue worth US$ 24.11 billion by the end of 2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158