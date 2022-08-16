MEDIA ADVISORY: Mint Smartwash celebrates Regina location grand opening with community fundraiser and free carwashes

WHAT:

Mint Smartwash (Mint) is hosting a grand opening celebration on August 20, 2022, for the media and public. Mint will be offering a one-month ULTIMINT membership to all visitors who donate $5.00 to the local non-profit, CityKidz. The event will include free carwashes, on-site complimentary food trucks options from Schmitty’s and JP Concessions, and free face painting for children from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Experience Mint’s revolutionary and environmentally friendly wash firsthand. Mint is a technologically advanced, express tunnel car wash that employs state-of-the-art computer systems, innovative wash equipment and sophisticated water reclamation systems to ensure the shiniest vehicles in an environmentally responsible way.



Media are invited to attend the event to learn more about Mint’s meticulous process and experience the wash firsthand. Additionally, interview opportunities with a Mint spokesperson are available onsite or in advance of the weekend event.



