Cover Genius Accelerates Executive Hiring As Demand For Embedded Protection Continues to Increase

Google veteran Barney Pierce joins the team as Senior Vice President of Partnerships in APAC

The leading insurtech makes additional strategic hires to support business services and property partnerships

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cover Genius , the insurtech for embedded insurance, is pleased to announce the expansion of its leadership team with a series of strategic hires. The insurtech has increased hiring despite the tech industry downturn, with a sustainable headcount growth of 117% YoY and key additions to the leadership team including:

Barney Pierce as Senior Vice President of Partnerships in APAC. He joins Cover Genius after a successful career in senior leadership positions at Google, responsible for go-to-market, sales and partnerships for Google's Media and Marketing Technology business in New York, Sydney and Mountain View, CA.

David Schaede joins the growing US team as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships - Property to oversee and expand partnerships in proptech and real estate. David joins after a foundational role at insurtech firm, Matic.

Germany-based Zinovia Wendlandt also joins the team as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships - Business Services to oversee EMEA partnerships with software and other B2B companies. Zinovia joins after a successful career leading partnerships at Munich Re Digital Partners in New York.



“We’re thrilled to welcome Barney, David and Zinovia to our leadership team as we continue to grow our collaborative partnerships with leading brands across multiple business verticals including fintech, retail, proptech, business services and more - who are enjoying what the insurtech difference means to their bottom lines,” said Angus McDonald, CEO and co-founder of Cover Genius. “The substantial growth of our global team marks a significant achievement as we continue to scale and propel our mission to protect all the customers of the world’s largest digital companies. We know customers desire protection from their favorite brands, and look forward to helping even more partners seamlessly integrate with XCover to bring tailored protection to their millions of customers.”

This announcement follows a milestone year of growth for the insurtech which recently announced its acquisition of Booking Protect which adds another 350 live event and ticketing platform distributors to their refund protection solution. The deal sits alongside other recent announcements including strategic investments in India and South East Asia, expansion of its carrier licensing arrangements, and partnerships in several key verticals addressed through the new hires including property technology companies like Rhino and RMS Cloud; travel brands such as Booking Holdings, Skyscanner and Hopper; airlines such as Ryanair and Icelandair; global retailers including eBay, Wayfair, Flipkart and Shopee; auto, gig economy and mobility brands like Ola ; fintechs like Intuit and BNPL player Zip; logistics brands like Descartes ShipRush and Freightos; and ticketing companies like AXS. XCover is also available at Amazon.

About Cover Genius

Cover Genius is the insurtech for embedded insurance that protects the global customers of the world’s largest digital companies including Booking Holdings, owner of Priceline, Kayak and Booking.com, Intuit, Hopper , Skyscanner , Ryanair , Descartes ShipRush and SeatGeek. We’re also available at Amazon , Flipkart , eBay , Wayfair and SE Asia’s largest company, Shopee . Cover Genius’ vision is to protect all the customers of the world’s largest online companies through XCover , an award-winning global distribution platform for any line of insurance or warranty, with an API for instant claims payments that holds an industry-leading NPS of +65‡.

Cover Genius and partners co-create solutions that embed protection that’s licensed or authorized in over 60 countries & all 50 US States.

‡ The score includes any type of claim and claim outcome across our partner network except for those partners with less than 30 claims and those not assessed by Cover Genius.