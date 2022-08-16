Digital Ally Subsidiary TicketSmarter Announces Partnerships

Deals with major motorsports venues offer a range of primary and secondary ticketing and naming rights opportunities

Lenexa, KS, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the “Company”), today announces its ticket marketplace subsidiary, TicketSmarter, has entered into several notable relationships with major motorsports venues in Texas and Illinois.

“We are pleased with the number of new relationships our TicketSmarter subsidiary continues to add,” said Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, adding, “These partnerships with world-class venues and events provide great financial opportunities, not just for TicketSmarter, but for several of the Digital Ally companies.”

Partnerships include:

Presenting Sponsor of the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race



As the official ticket resale partner of World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) and presenting sponsor of the event, TicketSmarter is featured with the race title sponsor, the Illinois Office of Tourism, on the Enjoy Illinois 300 race logo and featured prominently throughout the WWTR venue.

Primary Ticketing Partner for the Texas Motorplex



As the primary ticketing partner for all events hosted by the Dallas-area drag racing facility, TicketSmarter will also receive premium signage on the suite tower, premium branding during the Stampede of Speed Music Festival, and various other marketing benefits.

Primary Ticketing Partner for the Houston Raceway Park



TicketSmarter is the primary ticketing partner for all events ticketed by the Houston Raceway Park, located in Baytown, TX. TicketSmarter will also receive premium signage on the suite tower and premium walkover bridge signage.

About TicketSmarter

TicketSmarter is a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). TicketSmarter helps customers from all walks of life experience the power and excitement of live events by giving back through children’s charities and creating helpful partnerships. TicketSmarter works alongside numerous charitable partners, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the V Foundation, the Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation and Coach To Cure MD. TicketSmarter is the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events and is the official ticket resale partner of more than 300 universities nationwide as well as more than 35 conferences including the Big Ten Conference and Pac-12 Conference.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY) through its subsidiaries, is engaged in video solution technology, human & animal health protection products, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing, and event production. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.

