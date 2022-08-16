Automation & Cybersecurity Integration Are Coming to Backup Operations

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Bocada, a backup monitoring and reporting automation company, released findings from the company's study, "Backup Monitoring Trends Report: Key Factors Influencing Data Protection Evolutions." The report uncovers the issues impacting backup protection today, and the key issues driving future resource planning.

Featuring commissioned survey findings from over 260 global IT professionals responsible for managing and/or influencing backup operations within their organizations, the study asked respondents about current challenges, issues they anticipate impacting their category, and how broader automation, cloud, and cybersecurity trends are influencing their future planning.

Key survey insights include:

Backup environment heterogeneity and data volume growth will continue driving backup monitoring difficulties . Securing data across backup applications is the most-cited backup management challenge, followed by protecting growing data volume.

. Securing data across backup applications is the most-cited backup management challenge, followed by protecting growing data volume. The shift to cloud-dominant backup operations is coming . Backup professionals expect over 60% of their operations to transition to the cloud within three years. This dynamic is likely leading to backup professionals citing cloud backup oversight as a top backup management concern.

. Backup professionals expect over 60% of their operations to transition to the cloud within three years. This dynamic is likely leading to backup professionals citing cloud backup oversight as a top backup management concern. Automation is lagging in the backup management category...but on the horizon. Nearly two-thirds of backup professionals report zero automation applied to recurring backup management activities. But nearly 50% anticipate at least some automation implementation over the next two years.

Nearly two-thirds of backup professionals report zero automation applied to recurring backup management activities. But nearly 50% anticipate at least some automation implementation over the next two years. Backup operations will become more closely tied to cybersecurity. 47% of backup professionals expect greater incorporation of backup monitoring within cybersecurity programs. This makes it the number one trend they anticipate impacting their category in the next 3-5 years.

"What's remarkable about these findings is that they show increasing complexity entering the backup management space," said Matt Hall, Bocada's CEO. "Age-old backup monitoring challenges like environment complexity and data volume growth will continue to plague data protection professionals, all while they are expected to manage cloud transformations, cybersecurity, and automation initiatives. Unless they find solutions to centrally manage these moving pieces, critical data will be at risk."

