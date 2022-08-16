Accuserve Solutions Appointed Dan Srbinovski as Chief Operating Officer

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National managed repair provider, Accuserve Solutions, is pleased to announce that Dan Srbinovski has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Dan will lead the company's operations across all products and teams and will be a member of the Executive Leadership Team. He will focus on driving operational efficiency, further integrating the company's solutions, and creating processes that are structured for scale.

"Dan is an incredible leader and operator, and I am excited that he will lead our operations across all business units. I look forward to working with Dan in his new role and continuing to bring the most efficient and innovative whole-home repair solutions to homeowners, insurance companies, and our contracting partners," said Hunter Powell, CEO.

Dan Srbinovski has over 25 years of experience holding senior leadership roles in Operations, Strategy, Human Resources, and Process Improvement. He is a certified Lean Six Sigma Master Black Belt and has worked in various industries.

"I share our company's commitment to excellence, innovation, and great service. I look forward to continuing to work with our team, partners, and customers to create efficient processes and integrated solutions built for scale," said Dan Srbinovski, Chief Operating Officer.

Dan is passionate about creating an environment where team members have the opportunity to grow and develop both personally and professionally.

About Accuserve:

Accuserve's vision is to build trust between contractors and insurance carrier partners and to deliver an empathetic, high-quality home restoration experience for property owners.

Guided by a team of top industry experts, Accuserve and its national network of contracting professionals, provide complete home restoration services - from roofing and exterior reconstruction to emergency water mitigation, windows, and interior build-back services. Accuserve's state-of-the-art status tracking tools, four customer-care centers, and an entire team of dedicated client-care professionals ensure that the right work is done at the right time, providing true peace of mind to homeowners.

