Third Generation Assumes Chair - Edmund Optics Announces Appointment of Marisa Edmund to Chair of Edmund Optics Board

BARRINGTON, N.J., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, the premier provider of optical and imaging components, announced today the appointment of Marisa Edmund as Chair of the Board of Directors, succeeding Robert Edmund as he retires. "I am delighted and honored to transition Chair responsibilities to Marisa," noted Robert Edmund, previous Chair of the Board of the Directors. "With her extensive experience, strong leadership qualities, and inspiring vision, Marisa is uniquely positioned to guide Edmund Optics into the future. I am also very proud to see our Edmund family legacy continue."

Marisa will continue to serve as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Edmund Optics, taking the lead in expanding Edmund Optics' global sales presence, partnerships, and customer collaboration. She has over 25 years of experience in the photonics industry with Edmund Optics as a global leader in direct marketing, sales, organizational development, and strategic planning. Marisa obtained her BSBA from Georgetown University School of Business, receiving top honors, and then pursued her Master's in Business Studies at Stockton University. She is a Senior Member of SPIE, the International Society for Optics and Photonics. Marisa has also served as Vice Chair to the Board of Directors since October 2020.

"I am eager to work with the Board of Directors and executive staff to evolve our business to meet the complex and changing needs of our customers," said Marisa Edmund. "I have great passion for this industry and company, and am honored to drive optical innovation towards a better future. I am thankful for my grandfather, Norman Edmund, who founded the company, and especially grateful for my father, who has mentored and guided me over the last 45 years. I also want to express my appreciation to our extraordinarily talented and engaged employees who work every day to build our culture of service, creativity, empowerment, and team-based decision making."

Edmund Optics has been family owned and private for 80 years - that legacy will now continue with the appointment of Marisa Edmund as Chair of the Board. Robert will remain on the Board as a Director and will maintain his engagement with SPIE, key optics programs at the University of Arizona, and by working on a history of Edmund Optics.

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets, including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense, since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

Media Contact:

Scott Bass

Phone: 1-800-363-1992

Email: press@edmundoptics.com

Related Images











Image 1: Marisa Edmund





Edmund Optics announces the appointment of Marisa Edmund as Chair to the Board of Directors, succeeding Robert Edmund as he retires. Robert will remain on the Board as a Director.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment