RFPIO Recognized on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFPIO , the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has been recognized as No. 724 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the second consecutive year RFPIO has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list following impressive growth over the last three years, two successful acquisitions, and an expanding customer portfolio.



“It’s an honor to be recognized by Inc. 5000 again as it showcases the immense value of our team in bringing our vision to life,” said Ganesh Shankar, CEO and cofounder of RFPIO. “We remain committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions to help our customers bring revenue efficiency to their teams.”

The Inc. 5000 list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent businesses. Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. The companies on this year’s list have not only shown impressive growth, but have also demonstrated resilience during the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Over the last year, RFPIO acquired InHub and RFP360, solidifying its position in the market as the leader in response management. To date, RFPIO has nearly 2,000 customers globally.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About RFPIO

RFPIO is the market leader in response management software, trusted by some of the world's smartest companies to support RFP and security questionnaire response, create and manage sales proposals, and resolve inefficiencies rooted in decentralized and inaccessible content and knowledge. The software's robust and bi-directional integrations, along with an open API, allow teams to digitally transform response management processes and to harness the power of the knowledge and content across their teams. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others. For more information, visit www.rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.

