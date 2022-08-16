Express Wash on Vaughn Under Construction in Montgomery, Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Express Wash on Vaughn, the third location of the Express Wash concept, is under construction west of the intersection of Vaughn and Bell Road at 6870 Vaughn Rd. in Montgomery, Alabama. The project, developed by TriStar Asset Management, is anticipated to be complete by year-end with a December or early January opening.

Armando Estrada, CEO and Managing Partner of TriStar Asset Management, has diligently worked with the City of Montgomery over the past year. "Every detail has thoughtfully come together to ensure that all facets of the project are completed to a high standard which is crucial to delivering on the business strategy," said Armando.

Express Wash on Vaughn will bring best-in-class service to the Montgomery community. The store will offer monthly specials and encourage enrollment into the daily wash club. "The Express Wash team has values deeply routed in hospitality as reflected in our management style and level of satisfaction from thousands of club members," said Armando. "We plan to continue to execute on these principles and show every customer in Montgomery that Express Wash is more than a car wash."

Express Wash on Vaughn is a 4,700-square-foot car wash that will offer the most advanced car wash products and industry-leading amenities all under shaded sun canopies. Amenities include complimentary vacuums, pressurized air tools, clean towels, window cleaner and automated mat cleaners for every customer entering the tunnel.

