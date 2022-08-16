ARC Acrylic, Inc. Opens U.S. Facility to Address the Needs of Hospitality, Retail and Restaurant Industries

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARC Acrylic, Inc., https://www.arcacrylic.com/, whose acronym stands for 'Acrylic Retail Concepts,' today announced the official launch of its custom design facility in Edison, New Jersey, to positively affect the production quality and delivery times of products in the U.S. and Europe. The company is partnered with the world's leading acrylic/plexiglass manufacturers to seamlessly address the custom wholesale needs of hospitality, retail, restaurant and consumer service industries.

"ARC aims to deliver unsurpassed custom design capabilities with the lowest costs on the market," said Diana Wright, ARC Acrylic Head of Global Marketing. "The company's presence in the U.S. is integral to improving both the quality of goods and more importantly now, the speed of delivery." She added that the bulk of ARC's design and production will be focused on custom acrylic furniture for hotels and Point of Purchase (POP) displays for mass and prestige store retail.

ARC Acrylic is committed to its production timeline, as follows:

Receive a prototype of your piece within 3 weeks after design approval

Order is produced within 4 weeks

Arrival of finished goods to any location on the globe in 3-6 weeks, depending on customer's choice of carrier

Acrylic furniture and displays are more affordable and efficient as compared to other materials. These products are extremely durable and are available in various designs and colorways that can easily match the ambience of restaurants, hotels and businesses. The flexibility of acrylic furniture and retail displays make it easy for them to resist extreme pressure and damage in contrast to their counterparts made of wood, glass or metal.

The resurgence of industries in need of acrylic products has reached a critical point. According to Allied Market Research, the global acrylic furniture market size was valued at $14B+ in 2019 and is projected to reach $19B+ by 2027, a CAGR of 5.8%. The global POP display market size is valued at $11B+ and is expected to reach $15.3B by 2028, a CAGR of 4.8%, according to Vantage Market Research. These industries have been affected by poor production and staggeringly slow delivery times. ARC Acrylic brings much-needed efficiency to designers, architects and store planners.

Visit https://www.arcacrylic.com/ to view sample designs; Contact info@arcacrylic.com now to start your design project; Press inquiries: Cheryl Santos, Cheryl@arcacrylic.com

Follow ARC's LinkedIn page for industry updates: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arc-acrylic/?viewAsMember=true

