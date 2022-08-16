Treez Enters Massachusetts Market With Cannabis Dispensary Green4All As Their Exclusive Retail Technology Solutions Provider

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treez , a cloud commerce technology platform for cannabis retail and supply chain enterprises, today announced that it has become the exclusive retail technology solutions provider for Green4All , an independently owned, adult-use cannabis dispensary located in Brockton, Massachusetts. Treez’s point of sale software enables Green4All to automate compliance and inventory management and track market trends so they can focus on scaling their business. This exciting venture marks the entrance of Treez into the Massachusetts cannabis retail market.



Treez’s expansion strategy strives to repeat the success achieved in the state of California, where the company holds the largest gross merchandise value in the largest retail cannabis market. Treez is also offered in several other key cannabis retail markets including Arizona, Colorado, Michigan and Missouri, with plans to expand into several more states by the end of 2022.

“We’re excited to enter the Massachusetts cannabis market through our relationship with Green4All,” said John Yang, CEO of Treez. “We strive to provide the latest software tools to retailers of all sizes and are proud to serve small businesses like Green4All, and we look forward to helping accelerate their growth.”

The move by Green4All to integrate with Treez comes as the Massachusetts-based company looks for solutions to reporting capabilities and the ability to leverage an open API technology ecosystem. Treez’s impressive open API tools offer retailers a secure, cloud-based platform that enables retailers to exchange data and functionalities with their robust network of partners.

Treez completed the onsite implementation with Green4All this past July and looks forward to continuing to provide best-in-class retail technology along with top-rated service, including 24/7 customer support.

The integration with Treez will allow Green4All to automate Metrc reporting and inventory management, reduce loss and discrepancies, mitigate compliance risks while increasing profit margins. In addition, Treez will support Green4All’s growth by providing market-leading data and analytics to help the retailer understand its customers and make data-driven business decisions to improve the company's revenue.

“Ultimately, we chose Treez as our retail software solutions provider because of the level of care and customer service they provided to our retail operation,” said Paul Merian, Co-Owner of Green4All. “Previous solutions we implemented failed to provide adequate data and analytics to help us drive business decisions and lacked the open API capabilities needed to leverage third-party partners like Mosaic Green , our e-commerce provider. Since working with Treez we’ve experienced an immediate difference in the functionalities and capabilities now available to us, and we look forward to maximizing the value of the data and services that they provide.”

About Treez

Treez is the leading enterprise cloud commerce platform that streamlines retail and supply chain operations within the cannabis market. Through Treez's innovative technology and open API platform for retailers and brands, the company provides a robust breadth and depth of software solutions required to operate a successful modern dispensary.

Solutions include point-of-sale, dispensary inventory management, omnichannel sales capabilities and multiple cashless payment options all on a mission-critical platform that ensures regulatory compliance across every supply chain transaction. The innovative technology also connects essential brands with their retailers through a centralized brand catalog with real-time market insights. The extensible open API platform provides smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions, including CRM, marketplace, cashless payments and data analytics across the partner ecosystem, giving retailers everything they need to grow their business.

For more information, visit https://www.treez.io/ .