data.world provides deeper insight into the modern data stack with knowledge-graph-powered data lineage

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- data.world , the enterprise data catalog for the modern data stack, today announced Eureka Explorer™ Lineage, a new automated column-level technical lineage experience powered by data.world’s knowledge graph. Explorer Lineage enables all members of an organization’s data team to make data-driven decisions faster with full visibility into the modern data stack. With an easy-to-follow, interactive user interface, Explorer Lineage can show where data is sourced, how it’s aggregated, and any transformations it undergoes along its journey.



Data lineage is an application of metadata that provides visibility into where data originates, how and where it’s applied, and whether it’s been manipulated. Lineage provides critical context for data applications and can improve the resiliency and reliability of data and analytics supply chains.

data.world’s Explorer Lineage leverages context from the knowledge graph to map data to familiar business terms, delivering a unified, consolidated view of data to the entire organization. The knowledge graph enables the data lineage to be queried in order to answer any type of question. It serves as a source of truth, providing valuable insight into your most important data assets.

Common use cases for Explorer Lineage include:

Data troubleshooting — If an organization relies on a crucial data model in order to make real-time decisions and that model fails, Explorer Lineage gives teams the ability to trace the data flow and identify the root cause of the error.

— If an organization relies on a crucial data model in order to make real-time decisions and that model fails, Explorer Lineage gives teams the ability to trace the data flow and identify the root cause of the error. Impact analysis — When making a change to a data source, Explorer Lineage allows data engineers to look forward in the data flow to accurately anticipate and prepare for the impact on data models, and alert downstream data consumers that the change is coming.

— When making a change to a data source, Explorer Lineage allows data engineers to look forward in the data flow to accurately anticipate and prepare for the impact on data models, and alert downstream data consumers that the change is coming. Discovery and trust — Explorer Lineage enables data scientists to understand where they can add requisite data sets to a model, and identify the owners of those sets to get the process moving. It can also give data scientists peace of mind regarding the quality and provenance of the data within their models.

— Explorer Lineage enables data scientists to understand where they can add requisite data sets to a model, and identify the owners of those sets to get the process moving. It can also give data scientists peace of mind regarding the quality and provenance of the data within their models. Data asset cleanup/technology migration — During a cleanup or migration from one system or piece of technology to another, Explorer Lineage allows teams to identify and preserve the most important data to ensure it is moved to new systems.

— During a cleanup or migration from one system or piece of technology to another, Explorer Lineage allows teams to identify and preserve the most important data to ensure it is moved to new systems. Data privacy regulation (GDPR and PII mapping) — Explorer Lineage helps data privacy and compliance teams identify where PII is located within the data. In the case of a GDPR request, for example, lineage can ensure all the data that needs to be removed has been deleted, ensuring compliance.



“Most catalog-native data lineage solutions struggle to interrelate data lineage with essential business concepts,” said Jon Loyens, chief product officer and co-founder at data.world. “What’s missing is the semantic relevance only a knowledge graph can provide. Explorer Lineage gives your organization visibility into its data with complete context, providing knowledge and meaning, and that visibility helps ensure accurate, complete, and trustworthy data is being used to drive your business forward.”

“data.world plays a valuable role in OneWeb’s Self Service Data Hub, helping to facilitate the flow of information across domains,” said Miguel Morgado, product owner at OneWeb. “Explorer Lineage gives our users full trust that the data they are using to make business decisions is trustworthy and reliable.”

“data.world’s Explorer Lineage gives Fivetran customers full insight into how their data has been transformed and by whom,” said Joseph DeBuzna, vice president, product management, enterprise & database at Fivetran. “This is a big step forward for governance teams seeking an easy and automated top-down view of their data and analytics ecosystems.”

