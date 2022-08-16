Alpine IQ Introduces Direct Mail Messaging for Retailers and Brands

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine IQ, the leading data and marketing solutions provider for cannabis Retailers and Brands, today announced the launch of Direct Mail, a new messaging channel free from filtration and censorship. Alpine IQ’s Direct Mail Messaging enables Retailers and Brands to mail fully personalized, automated, and trackable postcards at scale.

With Direct Mail being a part of Alpine IQ’s suite of omnichannel messaging tools, Retailers and Brands can now execute direct mail the same way they would a text message or email marketing campaign. The new Direct Mail messaging tool will save Retailers and Brands weeks of working and dealing with several vendors to design, print, and distribute a postcard. Alpine IQ's Direct Mail messaging tool manages the complete direct mail process from concept to print to delivery and campaign optimization.

It’s more important than ever for Retailers and Brands to remain innovative with their marketing and communication strategies to ensure they are reaching their customers. Direct mail is a tried-and-true method for connecting with consumers of all ages. In fact, 67% of people see physical mail as more personal than emails, and 90% of millennials think that direct mail is more trustworthy and reliable.

“With our new Direct Mail Messaging tool, we are empowering Retailers and Brands to reach thousands of homes each day through hyper-personalized and cost-effective campaigns,” says Nicholas Paschal, CEO of Alpine IQ.“ Through this new messaging solution, our customers will be able to continuously drive in new customers with little human intervention. Alpine IQ has the capability to print, programmatically dropship, and track conversions after the moment of delivery to the consumer's mailbox all from one place."

The Direct Mail messaging channel is one of the many messaging features Alpine IQ has launched this year in the effort to provide a complete suite of omnichannel marketing solutions for Retailers and Brands. Direct Mail messaging works alongside all other available messaging channels at Alpine IQ: Texting, Email, Web Browser Push, and Native App Push notifications.

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ empowers the legal cannabis industry by providing customer-focused technology to help Retailers and Brands of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry’s most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.