Unilog's Ben Stump Appointed to NAHAD Technology Committee

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unilog announced today that its Chief Growth Officer, Ben Stump, has been appointed to the Technology Committee for the National Association for Hose and Accessories Distribution (NAHAD). Stump was selected as the Technology Expert for the committee by NAHAD's Board of Directors and will serve a three-year term.

The strategic objectives of the NAHAD Technology Committee are to monitor and inform its members about the latest technological tools and services, cloud-based solutions, and overall digital landscape for the hose and hose accessory industries marketplace. Committee members are also tasked with providing reports on products and services designed to streamline business processes and ensure greater profitability.

"With my extensive experience in global software and technology, particularly in the B2B space, I am looking forward to helping NAHAD navigate the evolving digital landscape for their industry. I'm here to not only break down the different technologies and tools available to NAHAD members, but also to make sure the technology solutions they choose will have a positive impact on their business," said Stump.

Stump joined Unilog in 2021 to further the global technology provider's mission to elevate the success of small to medium-sized companies with their B2B-centric eCommerce solutions. Prior to joining Unilog, Stump served as Chief Revenue Officer at global cybersecurity company WISeKey SA and Chief Technology Officer at OpSec Security.

"We're excited to have Ben bring his B2B technology expertise to our new committee. He will be instrumental in driving dialogue between distributors and manufacturers and showing the value technology provides," remarked NAHAD Board Member Mike Mortensen and President and CEO of Alaska Rubber Group.

Unilog is a global technology company that delivers powerful, affordable eCommerce solutions for the B2B marketplace. Our cloud-based eCommerce platform and product data enrichment services help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers increase online sales, reduce cost to serve, and enhance their digital channels. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com.

