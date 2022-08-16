For the Seventh Time, Brillient Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking 1,845 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 338%

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Brillient Corporation is No. 1,845 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

"Growing 3X in three years is simply brilliant. All credit to our incredible Brillient employees and executive leaders who work hard every day to live up to our lofty name, Brillient. The bigger you get, the harder it is to make this list, and I am gratified we made it the seventh time," said Brillient's Founder and CEO Sukumar Iyer.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 5,000, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Brillient

Brillient is an award-winning Full Spectrum Digital Transformation company enabling clients to transform through the continuum of analog, to digital, to analytics leading to insight-driven decision-making and mission execution. We help clients achieve better efficiencies and lower costs in their digital government and IT modernization initiatives enabling friction-free interaction with citizens and businesses.

