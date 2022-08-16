Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America Appoint New Advisory Board to Help Develop 2023 Conference Program

PORTLAND, Maine, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry’s premier solar + storage event, today announced the formation of its Advisory Board to review program content for the combined conference taking place February 14-16, 2023 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California.



The group includes distinguished clean energy leaders representing business, policy, innovation, load-serving entities, and nonprofits that support the renewable industry. The members include:

Dr. William P. Acker, Executive Director at New York Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium (NY-BEST)

Astrid Atkinson, CEO and Co-Founder at Camus Energy

Ed Burgess, Director at Strategen

Erin Childs, Director at Strategen

Nick Connell, Policy Director at Green Hydrogen Coalition

Deborah Knuckey, CMO at Enzinc

Alex Morris, Executive Director at California Energy Storage Alliance (CESA)

Gabe Murtaugh, Storage Sector Manager, Market and Infrastructure Policy at California ISO

Meghan Nutting, EVP of Government & Regulatory Affairs at Sunnova Energy Corporation

Eric Paul, Executive Director, Origination at Nautilus Solar Energy, LLC

“This year’s Advisory Board features a diverse group of experts who will be working to develop a forward-looking conference program that will deliver actionable content, give a platform to innovative thinkers, and provide a truly engaging experience for attendees,” said Wes Doane, Event Director of Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. “Our mission is to accelerate the energy transition—and the education provided by our event fosters new opportunities for problem-solving, collaboration, and progress toward that goal.”

Working in partnership with ESNA founder Strategen , the 2023 Advisory Board will develop and select industry-specific keynotes, individual presentations, panels, and more for an informative and multi-faceted conference program.

The call for abstracts to present at #isnaesna23 closed last month, with nearly 200 submissions received. All proposals will be reviewed by the Advisory Board, with speakers announced in September.

About Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America is the premier US-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, the combined event delivers actionable education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience—which includes the popular Solar Games installer competition.

Join 6,000+ energy leaders and 300+ exhibitors February 14-16, 2023 in Long Beach, CA to help shape the next phase of our clean energy transformation. Learn more online at intersolar.us and esnaexpo.com .

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: https://www.divcom.com .

