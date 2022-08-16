Chelsea Corporate Broker Off-Market Deal for Fast-Growing Digital/IT Services Provider

London, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The company, which is based in the UK, is one of the front runners in providing cloud technology services and enabling digital transformation. With more than 10 years’ experience in information technology consultancy, computer facilities management, data processing and cloud solutions, they successfully help companies to reduce costs and digitally transform processes. They were looking to further grow their business and extend their service portfolio by acquiring a managed IT services business.

Chelsea Corporate sought to identify and approach potential acquisition targets that met the buyer’s criteria. After an extensive research process, Chelsea Corporate directly contacted a number of businesses that could potentially be interested in a sale. One potential target was a well-established MSP with £1.2m yearly turnover, offering a broad spectrum of IT support services for companies within London and the South East, from cabling to project management; a match in terms of location, existing client base, potential negotiated value and company culture.

As a result of Chelsea Corporate’s efforts, a deal was successfully agreed and completed within a short timeframe. Both parties have requested confidentiality around the exact details. The acquisition will enable the buyer to extend its service offering and tap into new markets and customer segments.

In regards to the deal, Chelsea Corporate Managing Director Ran Carmon said “We are delighted to have helped our client successfully acquire a managed IT services business that will enable them to extend their service offering and tap into new markets. This is a great example of our team’s expertise in completing off-market deals.”

What Is an Off-Market Business Broker?

An off-market business broker is a specialist who helps to facilitate the acquisition of businesses that are not publicly listed. This can be for a variety of reasons, such as the owners wanting to keep a low profile or wanting to avoid a lengthy and expensive sales process.

Off-market business for sale London brokers use their networks and expertise to identify potential sellers, and then work to bring them together to agree on a deal. This process can often be quicker and more efficient than a traditional business merger, as there is less competition and fewer negotiations involved.

