Chili Piper Announces Integration Partnership with G2 to Tap into New Revenue Channel on Software Marketplace

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chili Piper , the leading inbound conversion platform for revenue teams, today announced a new integration partnership with G2 , the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. The partnership integrates Chili Piper’s Form Concierge product within G2’s product profile call-to-actions to give software buyers direct access to respective sales representatives, streamline meeting scheduling and convert qualified leads into buyers.



Chili Piper’s integration with G2 will create a more substantial lead pipeline for marketers, route the flow of those leads into meetings and enhance the quality of inbound lead channels. Software buyers conducting research on G2 will have full visibility to representatives’ availability to lock in meetings in a few clicks without being forced to manually find booking options on vendor websites or wait for a follow-up.

“No other tool on the market does what Forms Concierge does for boosting conversion rates and reducing vendor response time,” said Nicolas Vandenberghe, co-Founder & Co-CEO, Chili Piper. “G2 is one of the most important resources for companies evaluating new software solutions. Our product will instantly bridge the gap between highly qualified leads and human sales reps on G2, creating a frictionless experience that advances prospects’ buying intentions.”

The Forms Concierge and G2 functionality creates several explicit value propositions for customers across the software buying funnel, including:

Prospect Conversion: Offering potential customers the ease of booking time with a vendor in an instant to boost inbound conversion rates.

Reduced Response Time: Cutting down vendor response and demo booking times from an average of 42 hours to mere seconds.

Inbound Lead Channel Growth: Software buyers researching on G2 are classified as high quality leads; Forms Concierge qualifies and routes prospects to representatives based on priority and account fit.



“At G2, we’re the place you go for software, whether you’re a buyer or seller,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “As the B2B software buying journey continues to increase in complexity, there is an opportunity for our marketplace to take on an even greater role in the sales process. Through our partnership with Chili Piper, we’re able to do this – connecting buyers and sellers in a streamlined way to expedite the early stages of the buyer journey as well as the sales cycle.”

“By eliminating unnecessary steps associated with requesting demos and meetings, we believe we can ensure buyers are better educated and are given the ability to connect with a real representative that can provide true transparency around product inquiries,” added Vandenberghe.

Chili Piper’s partnership with G2 provides mutual customers with a new medium for Form Concierge at no extra cost, and the ability to attract new prospects and attribute G2 Profiles’ contribution to lead-to-pipeline conversion.

For more information about Chili Piper and the company’s integration with G2, please visit: http://www.chilipiper.com/integrations/g2

About Chili Piper:

Chili Piper is the leading inbound conversion software, fueling today's high-growth B2B revenue teams. With instant speed-to-lead, routing, booking, and handoff capabilities, it enables a fast and efficient handoff from marketing to sales. Teams convert more inbound leads while spending less on marketing with Chili Piper. Companies like Intuit, Twilio, Spotify, and Gong use Chili Piper to double their inbound conversion rates and maximize revenue. With more than 250 employees in over 40 countries, Chili Piper has been spicing sales up since 2016.