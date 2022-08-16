Benefits of Enzymatic Modification of Materials to offer Hydrolyzed Eggs US$ 187.6 Mn Market Opportunity by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, the global hydrolyzed egg market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 187.6 Mn by 2032, surging at 8.0% CAGR in the evaluation period (2022-2032).



Water softly modifies phospholipids with the use of targeted enzymes during hydrolysis to increase the functionality. Enzymes are known as natural catalysts for chemical reactions, which are any reactions that alter molecules, and they can be very specific.

When compared to hydrolysis, which is dependable on a strong acid to break down a product without any discrimination, enzymatic modification of materials is generally regarded as a more natural process.

There are no chemically synthesized materials used, resulting in a clean label that will appeal to customers. Hydrolyzed eggs can also provide smaller droplets, heat stability for improved stability in emulsion, and the benefits of longer shelf-life for finished products when used correctly.

Key Takeaways: Hydrolyzed Egg Market

The U.S. hydrolyzed egg market is set to dominate in North America by accounting for 81% of share in 2032.

of share in 2032. China hydrolyzed egg market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% and reach a valuation of US $ 15 Mn by 2032.

and reach a valuation of by 2032. By application, the food and beverage segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Based on source, the whole eggs segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the evaluation period from 2022 to 2032.

during the evaluation period from 2022 to 2032. Top 3 countries in the global hydrolyzed egg market are estimated to generate a share of about 28% in the assessment period.





“Compared to a standard whole egg, hydrolyzed eggs provide more functionality during the time of emulsification, which is a critical component for pet food products during production and shelf life expansion. It is set to push growth in the market during the forecast period,” says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape: Hydrolyzed Egg Market

The global hydrolyzed egg industry is highly competitive. Market participants are implementing strategies such as new product development to expand their product portfolios, increase their market shares, and capitalize on growth opportunities.

In September 2020, Bouwhuis Enthoven developed two new protein ingredients based on egg whites to help overcome shelf-life and sensory challenges in high-protein snacks. The product, marketed under the brand name Eggcellent, is high in protein and low in fat and carbohydrates.





Some of the key players in the hydrolyzed egg market include DEPS, Bouwhuis Enthoven, NOW Foods, Taiyo Kagku, Rose Acre Farms, Sanovo Technology Group, Alver, EUROVO S.R.L, Sharrets Nutritions LLP, GF Ovodry S.P.A., Rembrandt Foods, Taj Agro Products, BNL Food Group, and AVANGARDCO among others.

Get More Valuable Insights on Hydrolyzed Egg Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of hydrolyzed egg presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032.

The study divulges compelling insights on the hydrolyzed egg market based on nature (organic, conventional), source (liquid egg white, egg yolk, whole egg), and application (food & beverages, nutraceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, animal feed & pet food, others) across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

Hydrolyzed Egg Market Outlook by Category

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Source:

Liquid Egg White

Egg Yolk

Whole Egg





By Application:

Food & Beverages

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Animal Feed & Pet Food

Others





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania





