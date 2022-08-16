Regarding the intention of AB “Ignitis grupė” to take credit lines of EUR 224 million

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 16 August 2022 the Management Board of the Group approved the intention to conclude a credit agreement of EUR 150 million (hereinafter – the Agreement with SEB) with AB SEB bank and AS SEB Pank and an overdraft agreement of EUR 74 million (hereinafter – the Agreement with OP) with OP Corporate Bank plc Lithuanian branch.

The credit lines will be used to finance the Group's need for working capital due to increased energy prices. The Group notes that out of EUR 224 million, according to the arrangement with AB SEB bank, the Group‘s subsidiary UAB “Ignitis“ will repay a loan of EUR 104 million which was approved by the Management Board of UAB „Ignitis" on 11 October 2021 ( link ) before its termination. The loan will be repaid in the near future, the Group will not inform about its repayment in a separate material event notice.

Both Agreements are committed and are concluded for a term of 24 months. The Group notes that under the Agreement with SEB the credit amount may be increased by EUR 45 million, while under the Agreement with OP the limit of the overdraft may be increased by EUR 22.2 million with the consents of the Group and financial institutions. The Agreements do not include additional measures ensuring the fulfilment of obligations. Other loans terms and conditions are confidential.

The Agreements will be signed in the near future, the Group will not inform about their signing in a separate material event notice.

