Roswell Infusions to Offer Promising New Treatment Against Mental Illness and Chronic Pain.

ROSWELL, N.M., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roswell Infusions announced today that it is accepting new patients for treatment of symptoms related to depression, PTSD, anxiety, and chronic pain. Ketamine Infusion Therapy (KIT) offers a new and effective treatment option for individuals who have not received relief from traditional medications to treat their mental health disorders and chronic pains. Ketamine has been utilized as an anesthetic for over 40 years and is one of the oldest drugs still utilized today due to its safety and low risk of side effects. Intravenous ketamine has been evaluated for the past 10 years for its ability to decrease and occasionally eliminate the symptoms of certain mental health conditions and chronic pains.

"Most of my patients only achieve subpar relief from traditional psychiatry. Ketamine infusion therapy not only offers effective symptom management but enables the brain to create new pathways and truly heal from mental illness," says Laura King, LCSW, a Mental Health Consultant for Roswell Infusions.

Benefits of KIT:

Works where SSRIs/SNRIs have failed and does not have the side effects

Starts working immediately, not two to four weeks

Reduces symptoms for long periods of time, not just while patients are receiving therapy

Of patients who did not respond to SSRIs, 30% have depressive symptoms completely resolve (1)

Reduces pain up to several months without opioids(2)

For more information on Ketamine Infusion Therapy, visit roswellinfusions.com or call/text 575-347-1883 to schedule a free consultation.

Roswell Infusions' goal is to improve mental health in our communities. All infusions are overseen by a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthesiologist (CRNA), and all anesthesiologists currently practice anesthesia within our community. A Licensed Clinical Social Worker with several years of psychotherapy experience, including ketamine, serves as the mental health consultant. Roswell Infusions is LGBTQ+ friendly and a safe space.

(1)A retrospective analysis of ketamine intravenous therapy for depression in real-world care settings - ScienceDirect

(2)Frontiers | Ketamine Use for Cancer and Chronic Pain Management (frontiersin.org)

