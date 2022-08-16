GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended August 13, 2022

Shareholder Questions Answered



THOMASVILLE, GA, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the Company has received a number of questions concerning low numbers on our gaming social media accounts, lack of big name games in our tournaments, low prize pools, what is our future in the Metaverse and future team sponsorships. The objective of this week’s management report is to address these shareholder questions.

The Company’s principal concern and the singular focus of GGToor is to attract registered players. Everything the Company does is geared to increase the number of gamers across the globe registering with GGToor.com and participating in our tournaments. Our expansion into the Metaverse came about simply because management felt building brick and mortar eSports arenas could not achieve an acceptable return on investment. The Company discovered it could build an eSports arena in the Metaverse at a small fraction of the cost of brick and mortar and achieve significantly higher volume of tournaments offerings which will result in massive, registered player growth. The fact the Company was able to purchase an entire city within TCG.World was a bonus. Revenues from the sales of virtual property will be used to increase tournament offerings and improve the player experience.

Management believes that almost everything people currently do from shopping to entertainment will be done in the Metaverse in the near future. Management is convinced the Metaverse will be a critical part of the Company’s future but it’s not strictly relying on the Metaverse for future growth. Management is committed to providing gamers with enhanced experiences and choices using the internet to connect gamers from every part of the world, regardless of internet speed or bandwidth, to compete on an equal scale. Management is working on technologies that will equal the playing field so gamers who are underserved with slow internet speeds can compete equally with gamers who have superb internet service providers. Management is looking into satellite ownership so the Company can have control over delivery of its products to gamers across the globe. Management believes the Metaverse is important but it’s not the complete and total focus. In fact, the Metaverse will only account for a fraction of future revenues of the Company.

GGToor plans on expanding its gaming division to include sponsorships of its own teams. The Company has been working on building its expertise in tournament operations, improving player experience, and increasing its registered player base. The next logical step is to sponsor its own flagship teams across a variety of the most popular and highest prize pool tournaments. Shareholders can expect GGToor teams in the near future.

The Company held its very first tournament for Multiversus this week, which drew a very impressive 479 player registrations as we add it to our portfolio of events! The Company also offered its first tournament for Blood Bowl 2, which saw great enthusiasm and support from multiple content creators in the gaming community, easily hitting the limit/maximum number of players the Company projected for this test event. The Company is talking with the studio of the game about providing support to help grow this new series, and the Company plans to reach out to even more influencers and leaders in that community - expect to see remarkable growth for the next event in that series! The Company also offered tournaments for several well-known games; Rocket League, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Pokemon, and Yu-Gi-Oh!, as well as a studio-sponsored tournament event for Betadwarf's Minion Masters title, to round out the roster - for a total of seven new champions crowned this week!

In the last thirty months the Company has grown exponentially but in order to do that we had to partner with independent Tournament Organizers. These organizers have their own followers that come to GGToor events and register their player base, but in most cases, they have been promoting and streaming our events in their own respected Twitch channels. This was a compromise the Company had to make in order to bring thousands of participants to our events while keeping the production costs for the events relatively low compared to industry standards. Each Tournament Organizer signs an agreement to stream the event under GGToor guidelines, which includes GGToor branding/logo in the registration page, stream content and all other things are required by GGToor. After each event the Company typically gets a copy of the live stream, which it uses as a source to produce videos of the event that are uploaded to the Company’s YouTube Channel. ( https://www.youtube.com/c/GGToorbyShadowGaming )

This strategy has paid off. The Company has increased its registered players over 700% year to date. This year, every month the Company has tallied +/- 20K total Unique twitch viewers tuning in to our broadcasts on game day, on the various channels of the influencers the Company works with, spiking in May to a record high of 39,184 unique Twitch viewers in large part thanks to a 24-hour stream with our Apex Legends Influencer clocking in over 11,000 viewers for that single broadcast alone (kicking off the 24-hour marathon with our tournament, and continuing on from there.) In June, the Company went back to our more normal numbers, 18,900 for the month over our many events, and in July 19,473. The nature of Twitch is as a live broadcast platform, and the accounts typically different from other steaming platforms and videos of those live broadcasts are usually deleted automatically by the platform after 15 days – a platform like YouTube is where viewers expect to find archived content. Nevertheless, we currently have 9,363 followers for the GGToor Twitch channel. Most of these numbers are verifiable by checking the stream statistics of the Tournament Organizer’s Twitch Channels for each of the broadcasts, and for ease of access, the Company also archives screen shots of the broadcast statistics in the #internal-social-media channel of our discord. On YouTube, in the last 28 days the Company has had 34,765 views of the channel.

The Company’s plan to increase the viewership on the GGToor Twitch channels is as follows. For the last 2 months, the Company has been beefing up its streaming staff to be able to cover all the events. The Company expects a transition period of approximately six months to be able to bring the thousands of viewers to the GGToor Corporate owned channels, with growth driven by a robust marketing campaign designed to create awareness for, and drive traffic/viewership to, this content.

The Company envisions professionally producing Twitch (and YouTube) content, similar to network TV channels. This paradigm would create many opportunities to sell advertising and sponsorships related to this content.

As a starting point, the Company has started broadcasting edited content from pre-recorded tournaments as our main programming. This will enable us to begin to create viewership in our Twitch channels, while offering quality content, as the Company has also begun to migrate the live broadcasts of tournament events on Game Day to our Corporate Twitch channel.

In the immediate future, the Company envisions that on Game Day(s), the Company will program the schedule of content for our Corporate channel(s) from our “Studio,” and the Company will hire resolute “GGToor Hosts,” as well as “GGToor Production Staff”. The Hosts are the On-Screen Personalities that will anchor all of our Broadcasts; the familiar On-Screen faces that the viewers will become accustomed to seeing every Broadcast. These Hosts will present a live pre-game show (3-5 minutes before the first featured game/match is scheduled to start,) intended to warm up the viewers, and set the stage for the action, for each event. After the pre-game show, the Hosts will act as the MC, working with the Company’s production staff to transition to the “Expert Commentary” of actual gameplay of the featured games/matches for the event(s) that are scheduled for broadcast that day. The Company envisions multiple members of GGToor Production Staff, each responsible for one of the multiple events by monitoring the events as they unfold, making content for that event, and working with the Producer to smoothly transition/switch the focus of our Broadcast from one event to another at the appropriate/key times, as well as working with the Hosts to set up those transitions with the audience, in a manner similar to how you might watch coverage of the Olympics.

Want to participate? If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! You can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php If you have any questions about our events visit our socials; Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q , Twitter https://twitter.com/GGToor/ , twitch https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor , Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gaming/eShadowGaming and Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTcWVwGhX2XnjB6bn5_3jnw

About GTOR

GGTOOR, Inc., is engaged in the business of eSports. The Company is aggressively entering the Metaverse by having purchased enough virtual land, 4,144 parcels, to form its own virtual city that will be called GGTOORCITY. The Company has held over two hundred sixty video game tournaments and has given away over $100,000 in cash and prizes. GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://GGToor.com/home.php .

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of GGTOOR, Inc.

