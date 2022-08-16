VAYK Announces Strategic Investment and Stock Buyback Progress

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) (“VAYK”) today announced new strategic investment discussions revealed last week have progressed even more encouragingly than anticipated. The discussions include the exploration of a stock buyback with a portion of the potential proceeds.

The discussions were sparked by VAYK’s recent update on its coming next version of an award-winning Peer-2-Peer Alternative Finance Application (APP) for sourcing financing to purchase income producing vacation properties.

At the same time, VAYK has also entered conversations with multiple parties exploring joint ventures and acquisitions. The parties are all engaged in the alternative real estate finance market and interested in benefiting from VAYK’s fractional real estate investment application.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/ .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.