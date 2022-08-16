Sopheon and Team Submarine Agree to Five-Year Agreement

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sopheon, a global leader in enterprise innovation management solutions, announced today that Team Submarine, a grouping of submarine programs within the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA)—the largest of the U.S. Navy’s six system commands—will use Sopheon’s flagship solution, Accolade®, to modernize numerous processes related to the engineering of and training for new submarines. The five-year, $11.2 million enterprise agreement, contracted through General Dynamics, represents one of the largest customer contracts in Sopheon history.



Team Submarine is responsible for enhancing the structures and processes in submarine research, development, acquisition and maintenance communities. Using Accolade, they will be able to deliver faster, more accurate decisions, introduce standardization and visibility, and more easily manage engineering and training processes across cross-functional and geographically separated teams.

In the face of changing demands and cyclical technology improvements, Accolade will help Team Submarine modernize and manage its strategy and innovation planning and build alignment between changing strategic plans and innovation initiatives. Accolade will help to ensure that resources will be allocated to the right mix of capabilities, and that those with the most potential will be rapidly developed and delivered.

Accolade is Sopheon’s award-winning innovation management software that connects people, systems and information across departments and functions. The world's largest and most complex enterprises benefit from trusted, timely data for faster, better and more dynamic decision-making. Team Submarine will also rely on Accolade to replace manual processes with more streamlined manpower and training exercises.

Accolade will allow Team Submarine to replace outdated manual training tools and communication channels with a dynamic automated system that will give sailors the most comprehensive and efficient training necessary to operate advanced, highly technical submarines.

The agreement extends Sopheon’s partnership with NAVSEA . In 2021, Accolade became the first commercial cloud innovation management platform to achieve Authority to Operate (ATO) for NAVSEA, exceeding the U.S. Navy’s rigorous Risk Management Framework. Today’s announcement further solidifies Sopheon as a trusted innovation partner for a wide range of governmental organizations.

“Sopheon is delighted to partner with Team Submarine and to extend our growing relationship with the U.S. Government,” said Greg Coticchia, CEO of Sopheon. “It is an honor to work with the best on one of the most advanced technology roadmaps known to industry. We look forward to great success in this partnership with Team Submarine, and to helping them achieve their goals for many years.”

About Sopheon

Sopheon (LON: SPE) partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Management solutions, including software, expertise and best practices, to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon’s Accolade solution provides unique, fully integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development life cycle, including strategic innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with more than 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Sopheon and Accolade are trademarks of Sopheon plc.

About Team Submarine

Team Submarine is a combination of Program Executive Office (PEO) Strategic Submarine (PEO SSBN), PEO Attack Submarines (PEO SSN), and PEO Undersea Warfare Systems (PEO UWS). The Team Submarine concept divides the single submarine-centric organization into specific PEOs with the goal of enhancing the structures and processes in the submarine research, development, acquisition, and maintenance communities. Team Submarine provides exceptional communication among the various offices that contribute to the overall success of the United States Submarine Force.

