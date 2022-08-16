Mursion Named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 List

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today announced that Mursion, the industry leader in immersive simulated training for essential workplace skills, has been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list, ranking within the top third of the most prestigious assemblage of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The honor marks Mursion’s inclusion to the Inc. 5000 list for the second year running. This closely watched compilation offers a look at U.S. companies that continue to innovate, thrive, and demonstrate a growth mindset, joining the ranks of such visionary business leaders as Bill Gates, Kevin O’Leary, and Mark Cuban.

“To be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row is a huge honor and major accomplishment for our growing company,” said Mursion CEO Mark Atkinson. “At a time of historic evolution in our country’s workplaces, we are humbled to be called upon to help companies navigate these monumental shifts in how and why we conduct business. We were founded to give professionals the necessary skills and confidence to be more empathetic and effective leaders, a mission that continues to resonate and build stronger organizations.”

The companies named to the annual Inc. 5000 list represent the top .07 percent of U.S. companies in terms of growth. The intricate submission process starts with approximately 7 million companies and is distilled down to the final 5,000.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on Aug. 23.





