CoCo Farms' Parent Kolaboration Ventures Extends Its California Retail Footprint

CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kolaboration Ventures Corporation (KVC) is a leading vertically integrated cannabis operator in California. KVC prides itself on its ability to cultivate, manufacture and distribute high-quality cannabis and cannabis products from seed to sale. With the opening of CoCo Farms, Concord KVC now has seven retail locations, of which three are mega-store format.

Today, CoCo Concord is already outperforming most dispensaries in the State of California. CoCo Farms Concord is currently serving over 500 customers per day, and continues to accelerate week over week in customer acquisition and revenue.

"We are incredibly excited that the two-year journey that began with the City of Concord's competitive RFP process has come to an end, and that we can bring quality cannabis products to this relatively under-serviced, but massive market." — Martin Wesley, CEO, Kolaboration Ventures Corporation

Located in the heart of Concord, California, at 2366 Stanwell Circle, CoCo Farms Concord is open every day of the year from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

About Kolaboration Ventures Corporation

KVC is one of the largest vertically integrated cannabis operators in the largest cannabis market in the country: California. KVC strives to become the most important company in the California cannabis landscape by combining its strategic cultivation footprint with its leading retail, manufacturing, and distribution platform. Employing a consumer-packaged-goods ("CPG") approach to cannabis, KVC's house of brands and products is designed to meet the needs of all consumer segments and includes some of the most recognized and trusted California brands, including Pacific Reserve, Farms Brand, Rio Vista Farms, and Ole'4 Fingers.

To learn more, please visit KolaborationVentures.com.

