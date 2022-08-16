PURA Anticipated Cash Infusion Expected To Fuel Cannabis Market Strategy Transition

Dallas, TX, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today announced an agreement remains in the works that is anticipated to result in a cash infusion within the next 90 days. Management expects the cash infusion to fuel a transition of the company’s overall cannabis market strategy. The marijuana cultivation license recently announced by PURA’s sister company, North American Cannabis Holding’s Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) has triggered an overall initiative for PURA and USMJ to evolve their respective cannabis market strategies to take advantage of the license and to adapt to the latest market conditions.

“It is my opinion that the cannabis sector, from industrial hemp to recreational adult use marijuana to cannabis pharmaceuticals, remains an industry in its infancy with greatest market value appreciation yet to come,” said PURA CEO Brian Shibley. “It is incumbent upon businesses developing opportunities in the cannabis sector to continuously adapt and evolve their strategies. As long as the cannabis sector remains in its infancy, PURA will continue to adapt and evolve.”

Look for regular updates from PURA as the company progresses with transitioning its overall cannabis sector strategy.

