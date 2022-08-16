PJET Announces New Strategic Investment and Merger and Acquisition Discussions

Dallas, TX, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) (“PJET”) today announced discussions with a potential new strategic investor are progressing and include the exploration of merger and acquisition opportunities.

PJET is a technology company developing applications designed to enhance university student life. The central application (SHBO APP) connects the local university community with students by facilitating the advertisement by property owners of real estate available for student rental. The company plans to expand the APP’s reach into additional aspects of student life and build a lifelong relationship with students even after their college experience. The APP launch has been pending the improvement of overall market conditions and is currently anticipated to launch sometime before the end of Q3.

PJET indicates the recently engaged strategic investment discussions specifically include the potential funding of targeted merger and acquisition opportunities intended to accelerate PJET’s growth.

Look for further updates on the strategic investment discussions coming soon.

Company Website – www.pjet-info.com