Sellvia Ranks No. 1818 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Inc. revealed that Sellvia is No. 1818 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent businesses.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

"Making the Inc. 5000 list is a great honor and privilege, so I can't express how grateful we are for being recognized by such an iconic organization," says Ilia Dolgikh, CEO & Co-founder of Sellvia. "Another big thanks to our awesome team for achieving such incredible growth together. And finally, I want to thank all our clients for choosing us. Without your continued loyalty, we would never have been able to go that far, so thank you!"

About Sellvia

Sellvia is a full-scale e-commerce ecosystem, which includes all the technical, customer service and marketing features one needs to start, run and grow an online business. Since 2017, the company has been offering beginner-friendly e-commerce software, website development, and digital marketing services. In 2020, Sellvia also founded a fulfillment center and a warehouse in Irvine, California, to provide online store owners with quality products and swift shipping across the U.S. The team's joint expertise in e-commerce helps provide its merchants with unrivaled business opportunities and their customers with a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience. Visit sellvia.com to learn more about the company and its products.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

CONTACT:

Polina Beletskaya,

Marketing Director at Sellvia

polina.beletskaya@ssdma.com

