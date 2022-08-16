Chexout Named to Inc. 5000 2022 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chexout, the nation's leading provider of infectious disease surveillance and clinic data management software designed exclusively for Public Health, announced its inclusion in Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Chexout debuts at 221st on the list of 5,000 with a three-year growth rate of 2,402%, placing them as the 15th fastest-growing company in health services, the 7th fastest-growing company headquartered in Virginia, and the 8th fastest-growing company in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

The Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States was first introduced by Inc. Magazine in 1982. Over the years, the Inc. 5000 list has become a measure of entrepreneurial success in the United States. Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have been ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Notable companies previously named to the list include Microsoft, Oracle, Under Armour, Pandora, and Patagonia.

To be selected as one of the 5000 fastest-growing companies out of over 7 million privately held companies in the U.S. is a tribute to Chexout's commitment to serving its customers' mission. The Inc. 5000 recognition puts Chexout in the top 0.00003 of all privately owned companies in America in terms of multi-year growth. This year's list is particularly special because it showcases organizations that have flourished amidst a uniquely challenging economic landscape.

"Being cited as an INC. 5000 honoree represents a 'win-win' for both Chexout and our Public Health clients. Chexout's software modernizes the way Public Health agencies manage infectious disease surveillance and prevention protocols through interoperability and a fully integrated software that provides patient-facing services through to reporting to State and Federal Electronic Disease Surveillance Systems (EDSS). Our technology has enabled Public Health agencies to respond effectively during an unprecedented need for Public Health services," said Chexout CEO Joseph Paulini.

Early in the Covid-19 pandemic, Chexout was chosen from a field of nearly 50 companies for the 2020 Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) National Contact Tracing Pilot. The pilot was canceled by the Administration in May 2020, but Paulini said the selection validated Chexout's software as the most advanced disease surveillance software available.

David Harvey, National Director of the National Coalition of State STD Directors and a national advocate for infectious disease prevention and control, said, "Chexout has been a steadfast partner, investing in next-generation Public Health data system modernization and disease surveillance for STDs and other reportable diseases for over a decade prior to the Covid pandemic. Their experts thoroughly understand the needs of state and local health departments and will continue to be an integral partner in being prepared for emerging infectious disease crises in the days, weeks, and months ahead."

"COVID taught our nation's leaders that a chronically underfunded Public Health put us all at risk, and if we have learned anything, it's that being unprepared for the next pandemic is not an option. Chexout stands ready to work with Public Health no matter the challenges ahead," Paulini noted.

About Chexout

Chexout is a Healthcare IT SaaS, revolutionizing public health communications, case management, contact tracing, disease surveillance and reporting, infectious disease prevention, and patient care and coordination. Chexout offers a comprehensive suite of products that generate substantial cost saving, productivity, and patient management efficiencies for healthcare providers.

Chexout brings a high-value proposition to health providers by cost-effectively filling gaps in available services with a HIPAA/HITECH-compliant suite of products and by acting as a universal translator of data from EMRs, EHRs and Labs. For more information, visit http://www.chexout.com.

