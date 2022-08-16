Very Good Security Honored as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company

The company has seen significant growth over the last year, landing in the 991st spot on the list of 5,000 brands.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Very Good Security (VGS), the modern standard for secure storage, exchange, and optimization of the world’s payment and identity data, today announced that it has ranked 991 on the Inc. 5000 list of Fastest Growing Companies.

Considered a hallmark of entrepreneurial success, Inc. 5000 requires honorees to be privately held, for-profit, and able to prove a percentage of revenue growth from 2018 to 2022. VGS has grown significantly in the past few years, seeing increased interest from brands needing to securely manage payment and identity data in ways that are compliant with international regulation.

“Protecting the world’s payment and identity data is the cornerstone of our business, and our customers see fast, secure options available for their sensitive information as an imperative to running their businesses,” said Mahmoud Abdelkader, CEO and Co-founder of VGS. “This distinction from Inc. is further confirmation that our approach is successful and necessary in the evolving online payments landscape.”

According to Vantage Market Research , Fintech is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2022 to 2028. The pandemic accelerated the industry’s growth as the world moved more systems online at a faster rate than ever before. With the growth of online payments comes more opportunities for hackers to access sensitive payment or identity data. VGS addresses this risk through its leading approach to data security. To learn more about how the company does this and why it is one of Inc.’s fastest growing companies, visit verygoodsecurity.com .

Very Good Security (VGS) is on a mission to secure the storage and exchange of the world's payment data while maximizing its utility. Through a unique Zero Data™ approach to data security, VGS empowers companies to turn the burden of sensitive data into an asset.

