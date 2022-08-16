Compass Health Center to Host Free Educator and Clinician Webinar/CEU: Understanding and Treating School Anxiety & Refusal, Aug. 25, 2022, 10 AM Central Time (US and Canada)

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Health Center will be hosting a live webinar/CEU on Aug. 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. CT. The webinar, titled "Understanding and Treating School Anxiety & Refusal," is for clinicians and education professionals working with children and adolescents who experience anxiety and school refusal symptoms. The free webinar will offer two (2) CEU credits to Illinois clinicians. The presenters include Toni Boos, PsyD, Associate Director, Child Program, Compass Northbrook; Anna Finis, PsyD, Director, Child Program, Compass Chicago; and Eric Anthony, MS Counseling, Primary Clinical Therapist, Adolescent Program, Compass Chicago.

According to a December report from the consulting firm McKinsey & Company, which defined chronic absenteeism as missing 15 school days per year, the percentage of students who were on track to be chronically absent was about 22 percent — more than double the rate of chronically absent students before the pandemic. As the start of the new school year approaches, the experts at Compass Health Center will provide an in-depth training on school anxiety and refusal. The salient points and key takeaways from this webinar include diagnostic presentations of anxiety disorders in children and teens; in-depth exploration of the functions of school anxiety and refusal behavior for patients and families and its impact on school functioning; an exploration of various, evidence-based assessments, techniques, and therapeutic interventions associated with the treatment of school anxiety and refusal, and more.

Anna Finis, PsyD, Director, Child Program, Compass Chicago, shares, "Over the last decade, and even more so with the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a significant rise in the number of children and adolescents presenting with school-related anxiety and school refusal. With the 2022-2023 school year right around the corner, we hope to equip children, teens, caregivers, and school personnel with the tools necessary to start the year off successfully. This presentation will specifically speak to clinicians in the community who are providing direct services to these youth and families, with the goal to provide a framework for best practices in treating school anxiety and school refusal." It is expected that over 500 clinicians and educators will join the webinar.

The webinar will take place on Aug. 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. CT via Zoom.

Two (2) CEUs will be provided for Illinois clinicians.

Clinicians, school administrators, and educators may register for free at: https://compasshealthcenter-net.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qtb5KfgJTce4K_CKMdgdFQ.

