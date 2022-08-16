The Heat Never Ends with the World’s First Modular Rechargeable Hand Warmer – Ocoopa Union 5s Launches Today

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocoopa, the industry-leading brand of rechargeable hand warmers, is officially launching the Union 5s for crowdfunding on Kickstarter today! Find out how you can get involved with the heat revolution.

With winter upon us, it's time to think about how you'll stay cozy and warm during those bone-chillingly cold months. With Ocoopa's Union 5s, the heat never ends. Enjoy uninterrupted warmth to your fingertips in seconds.

The Union 5s' revolutionary modular design makes it detachable, rechargeable and built to last. That means zero waste and increased sustainability. Need to replace the battery on-the-go? No problem. Replace the battery in 3 seconds. With a full charge, the Union 5s keeps you warm for up to 15 hours, perfect for those chilly daytrips, fishing trips and camping weekends. Equipped with the Union 5s you will be ready for outdoor adventures without worrying about numb fingers!

The 360° heating surface warms up in seconds and in all directions. No longer will any part of your hand be forgotten by warmth! The intelligent temperature control gives you 4 levels of adjustable heat so you can find your just-right heat.

It's hard to believe that so much innovation can be crammed into something the size of a credit card and the weight of an iPhone. The Union 5s is remarkably compact yet powerful. And it's not just a winter wonder. Once spring arrives, the heat-generating case can be removed, and your hand warmer becomes a power bank!

The Union 5s is a trendy little thing! Reflect your style and mood with changeable cases. Make a statement or make it subtle. Sleek but non-slip. The Union 5s stays comfortable in your hands and looks good while it does the job.

As always, safety first! The Union 5s is secure, stable and easy to use and is equipped with advanced safety features that prevent overload and overheating. Get warm and comfy with no worries.

So what are you waiting for? Join our Kickstarter campaign now and seize your opportunity to be one of the first members with up to 43% discount on all product purchases! Join the Ocoopa family and bring the Union 5s to life.

When you join Ocoopa, you join a brand that stands out from the crowd in our dedication to quality, sustainability and purposeful innovation. Every innovation and revolution we make is deeply rooted in our users' real needs and voices, and we thank our loyal customers. Visit our official website and Facebook page to find out more about our values and what we stand for.

Keep an eye out for more innovative Ocoopa launches. Coming soon, this September!

