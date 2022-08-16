GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoTo , the all-in-one business communications and IT support platform, today announced the launch of IT helpdesk functionality within its GoTo Connect unified communications as a service (UCaaS) product. Complementing GoTo’s expertise in IT support and management, end users can now submit a ticket from within the GoTo app – enabling a consolidated view designed to help accelerate resolution time for IT administrators. Bringing flagship GoTo Resolve functionality into GoTo Connect is one of the many ways the company has unified its portfolio in 2022 and continues to lead the competition as the only vendor unifying communications and IT support in one application designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). GoTo also announced a new product bundle for customers that want to consolidate their tech stack and need additional advanced support features from GoTo Resolve.



In recent years, most businesses have embraced hybrid work and cloud-based technology to stay connected to what’s most essential to them – their customers and employees. Many of those businesses, however, are now left with too many tools for end users to learn and IT admins to manage. For SMBs, this can be a bigger issue due to a lack of resources and budget. At a time when much of the world is preparing for a potential economic downturn, a simple way to protect the bottom line is through technology consolidation. Recent survey data from GoTo and Frost & Sullivan found that 76% of respondents said that the workload of IT workers has increased due to the adoption of flexible work models, with 43% agreeing that IT jobs have become more difficult. Today, GoTo is making that consolidation even easier while reducing the burden on IT and increasing the productivity of end users by adding helpdesk ticketing functionality into GoTo Connect.

“When we launched GoTo Resolve earlier this year, we knew that it would quickly become complementary to our existing communication product, GoTo Connect. We see both IT support and communications as necessary products to keep a business running and employees and customers engaged, yet no one else is bringing together this functionality in a single experience for SMBs,” said Paddy Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer, GoTo. “Earlier this year we introduced a unified admin system and today we are excited to further deliver on our vision by bringing helpdesk ticketing into the GoTo Connect experience at no additional cost. Over time these two essential products will continue to come together so both end users and IT teams can maximize their productivity in our all-in-one business communications and IT support platform.”

With GoTo, IT admins and end users will both benefit from unified communications and support with:

All-In-One Unified Experience​: GoTo is the only provider to bring phones, meetings, messaging, and helpdesk ticketing together in one application.​

Drive End User Productivity​: Receive instant alerts, complete with end user details such as device and connection information, and more. This additional information upfront means less time spent on discovery questions.​

Troubleshoot Instantly, with Ease​: Running tests for common issues such as poor network connection is faster than ever. Ticketing with GoTo means one click to rapid resolution.​

Be Proactive, Not Reactive​: Custom easy-to-use drag and drop user watchlists means GoTo helps IT teams stay ahead of problems before they occur.​

Customers are already able to enjoy the benefits of consolidating their tech stack with GoTo, specifically the cost and time savings. Todd Hawkins, IT Manager at BMW of Murray, Utah remarked, “unifying everything into one solution has been amazing. Texting, faxing, recording, and reporting from one central location is a huge upside. I was able to cancel six or seven different products once we made the switch [to GoTo].”

In addition to bringing together select support features into GoTo Connect, GoTo has also made it easier than ever for IT admins to consolidate their most essential support and communication needs with a new GoTo Essentials bundle offering. With pricing starting as low as $24 per user, per seat, the Essentials bundle gives customers access to GoTo Connect Standard and GoTo Resolve Standard for one competitive price, one invoice, and one admin system.

For additional details and the latest ways to connect and support your employees and customers from a single provider and unified system, please visit www.goto.com/plans/essential-connections.

About GoTo

GoTo, the only all-in-one solution for business communications and IT support, makes IT easy and affordable. Built for small-to-medium-sized businesses, but powerful enough for the enterprise, GoTo’s portfolio, which includes GoTo Connect, GoTo Resolve, Rescue and more, powers nearly 800K customers’ unified communications & collaboration (UCC) and IT management & support needs. At GoTo, we help you to stay connected to what’s most essential: your customers and employees. With more than 1 billion people joining meetings and webinars, half a billion support connections and over $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company’s physical headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices and more than three thousand home offices in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and beyond.

