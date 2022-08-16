Flash News: OKX has most USDC pairs; offers 80% APY with ZBC Staking

OKX now offers the most USDC pairs of any crypto exchange

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has announced that it now lists the most USDC pairs of any crypto exchange. It has also launched high-reward staking for ZBC, announced wallet upgrades and delisted five perpetual swaps.

OKX offers greatest number of USDC pairs

Since May’s LUNA crash, OKX has added more than 100 USDC trading pairs. This was done to ensure that traders have a reliable stablecoin with which to settle their positions. The additions mean that OKX now offers the most USDC pairs of any crypto exchange.

Up to 80% APY offered with ZBC Staking on OKX

OKX will launch ZBC staking at 03:00 am UTC on Aug 17th, 2022. Spots are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

ZBC Staking rewards at a glance:

Crypto Product Term Total Subscription Limit Individual Limit APY ZBC Staking 15 Days 30,000,000 ZBC 20,000 ZBC 80% ZBC Staking 60 Days 28,250,000 ZBC 50,000 ZBC 55%

More information here .

OKX upgrades wallet, adding support for 29+ public chains

In addition to adding support for more than 29 public chains, OKX Wallet is targeting an industry-leading 50 public chains supported by the end of 2022.

OKX Wallet doesn’t use third-party scripts that make wallets prone to hacks, and recently received a positive security assessment from blockchain security firm SlowMist.

OKX to delist perpetual swaps for CQT, BZZ, CONV, RSS3 and LAT

In order to improve market liquidity and the overall user experience, OKX will delist several low-liquidity perpetual swaps. The details are as follows:

Perpetual swaps Delisting time CQTUSDT 08:00AM (UTC) August 22, 2022 BZZUSDT 08:00AM (UTC) August 23, 2022 CONVUSDT 08:00AM (UTC) August 24, 2022 RSS3USDT 08:00AM (UTC) August 25, 2022 LATUSDT 08:00AM (UTC) August 26, 2022

More information here .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com