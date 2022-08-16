Dymax to Support Parylene Coating Through Exclusive Partnership

TORRINGTON, Conn., Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dymax, leading manufacturer of rapid and light-curing materials and equipment, announces its collaboration with Electronic Coating Technologies (ECT) to provide a one-stop-shop for Parylene conformal coating services to its current aerospace, defense, and automotive customers.



By joining forces with ECT, Dymax can offer customers the opportunity to work directly with their current Application Engineer or Sales Manager to select the most suitable conformal coating process, without having to outsource the business to multiple providers. The two companies will be able to share their comprehensive knowledge of the electronics industry to assist customers with their unique application and deliver a rapid solution.

Both parylene coatings and Dymax light-curable conformal coatings are used to protect printed circuit boards from damage and environmental stress. Though similar in their purpose, parylene uses a chemical vapor deposition process to apply an ultra-thin, pin-hole free film to the entirety of the PCB. In applications where certain components must be shielded from the parylene coating, Dymax light-curable maskants can be dispensed and cured and then easily peeled away.

ECT has over 25 years of expertise in material distribution and application services for the electronics industry and brings a wealth of experience to the joint enterprise. Combined with the Dymax team’s understanding of conformal coating and masking technology, the partnership streamlines customers access to application services.

Virginia Hogan, Global Business Development Senior Manager for Dymax, commented that, “There are a growing number of customers requiring parylene coatings. The ability to offer customers additional coating and sub-contract manufacturing services through a trusted partner is a tremendous benefit for our customers. This partnership aligns with the Dymax mission to make its customers more capable and efficient by enabling our customers to reduce vendors through a one-stop-shop solution.”

